XXXTentacion’s son Gekyume recreates dad’s iconic hairstyle for 7th birthday

2 February 2026, 16:33

XXXTentacion’s son Gekyume recreates dad’s iconic hairstyle for 7th birthday. Picture: Album artwork & Instagram

XXXTentacion’s son has debuted a new look in honour of his late dad, following his recent birthday. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

XXXTentacion is one of the most-loved rappers of this generation, his death causing shock waves across the globe, but his son, Gekyume, continues to carry on the rapper’s legacy, especially with a recent hairstyle.

The rapper’s only child, Gekyume Onfroy, recently celebrated his 7th birthday on the 26th January.

XXX’s baby mother, Jenesis Sanchez, shared an inside look at the young boy’s birthday party, showing off his brand-new Cybertruck quad bike and Stitch-themed party.

XXXTentacion & Son
XXXTentacion & Son. Picture: Instagram via @jenesisgiselle

It was Gekyume’s hair that had fans emotional, though, as he wore one of the ‘SAD’ rapper’s most iconic hairstyles, featuring two purple cornrows.

The boy looked a spitting image of his late father, who passed away almost 7 months before he was born.

While fans are emotional at the sight of the boy growing up before their eyes, they are obsessed with the new look.

One fan commented: “He getting ready to be his father.”

Another said: “Mourning a loss and you never got the chance to bond. Just pain. Life is heavy.”

It would have been XXX’s 28th birthday on January 24th, just 2 days before his only child’s birthday.

As fan tributes poured in for the heavenly birthday, it is clear that the fan love is still strong.

Gekyume's birthday
Gekyume's birthday. Picture: Instagram via @jenesisgiselle

