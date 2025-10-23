Wu-Tang Clan, ‘Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber’ World Tour 2026: UK Dates, Tickets & Venues

Wu-Tang Clan’s ‘Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber’ World Tour 2026: UK Dates, Tickets & Venues. Picture: Press Release

Wu-Tang is back in the UK for their victory lap tour, taking over Europe, UAE, and Australia in what is set ot be their last tour ever! So how do you get your tickets? Here is everything you need to know.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Wu-Tang Clan are embarking on one of their best tours ever, going all across the globe on their ‘Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber’ tour, following their super successful North American tour.

This is set to be their last ever tour as a group.

Performing their all-time biggest hits, including anthems from their award-winning albums ‘Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)’ and ‘Wu-Tang Forever’.

Wu-Tang Clan. Picture: Press Release - Brooklyn Prewett

They are also anticipated to be bringing out some very special guests, and it is a show you do not want to miss out on.

So how do you get tickets?

Here are all the details.

What are the Wu-Tang Clan, ‘Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber’ 2026 UK tour dates?

Wu-Tang Clan tour. Picture: Press Release - Megan Webster

The rap group are hitting two of the UK’s biggest cities in the Spring of 2026, as well as stopping off in a few other European cities.

UK Dates:

March 17th 2026 | The O2 | London

March 19th 2026 | Co-op Live | Manchester

Other European Dates:

March 02nd 2026 | Ziggo Dome | Amsterdam

March 03rd 2026 | Uber Arena | Berlin

March 05th 2026 | Atlas Arena | ŁÓDŹ

March 06th 2026 | Wiener Stadthalle | Vienna

March 08th 2026 | Unipol Arena | Bologna

March 10th 2026 | Lanxess Arena | Cologne

March 11th 2026 | Accor Arena |Paris

March 12th 2026 | Hallenstadion | Zürich

March 15th 2026 | ING Arena | Brussels

Wu-Tang Clan tour. Picture: Press Release

How to get tickets to the Wu-Tang Clan ‘Wu-Tang Clan Forever: Final Chamber’ 2026 UK tour?

Tickets for this tour are expected to sell out, so make sure you don’t miss out!

General sale begins on Friday, 24th October, at 10am.

You can access the ticket sale here.