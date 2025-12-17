What is Wizkid’s net worth?

What is Wizkid’s net worth? Picture: Getty Images

Wizkid is one of the biggest artists in Afrobeats, with his albums ‘Morayo’ and ‘Made in Lagos’ already classics. His baby mum and manager, Jada P, has been along for the ride. But what is Wizkid’s net worth in 2025? How much is the star worth? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Wizkid has been taking over the world with his legendary music, his record-breaking world tours, and his brand-new documentary ‘Wizkid: Long Live Lagos’, but what is his net worth?

The artist was the first-ever African artist to sell out London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as well as being the first-ever African artist in the Guinness Book of World Records because of his collaboration with Drake on ‘One Dance’.

Wizkid is only 35 years old and has been making music since he was as young as 11 years old.

Wizkid at Tottenam Hotspur sell-out show. Picture: Getty Images

Always a pioneer and still excelling, how much is he worth?

Here are all the details.

What is Wizkid’s net worth in 2025?

Wizkid. Picture: Getty Images

The ‘Essence’ artist has built his worth with his world tours and album sales.

He recently broke the record for the best-selling African artist, taking over from Cheb Khaled, who had held the record for over 30 years, as well as being the first to hit 20 billion audio streams!

He is truly the G.O.A.T of Afrobeats, breaking records and paving a legacy that will live on long past him.

Wizkid. Picture: Getty Images

That being said, he has accumulated a huge sum of worth since his debut in 2006.

He is estimated to be worth around $50 million (£37.5 million), but some argue it could be a lot higher.

Wizkid is officially the richest Nigerian musician according to Forbes.