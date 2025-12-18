Who is Wizkid’s manager and ‘wife’ Jada P?

Wizkid is the biggest-selling African artist of all time, but who is his partner and manager, Jada P, who has helped him stay in the spotlight? How long has Wizkid been with his girlfriend and baby mum, Jada Pollock? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Jada P and Wizkid are one of the strongest couples and working relationships in the music industry, sharing three kids together; they are a powerful family unit.

Jada Pollock is an artist manager who has worked with some huge names, including Chris Brown, Skylaa Tylaa, and Tinchy Stryder.

The pair originally started working together back in 2012, just after the Afrobeat artist's debut album ‘Superstar’, and she has been with him all through his successes.

They started to date two years into their professional relationship and have managed to keep both areas going strong, with them now being together for over a decade.

She is originally from South London and is the mother to his three youngest children, Morayo, AJ, and Zion.

Jada is 42 years old, making her 7 years older than her famous partner, who is 35.

Despite being right in the spotlight, they manage to keep their relationship rather private; few details are known about their dynamic.

As well as her own kids, she is a step-mum to Wizkid’s eldest boys, Bolu and Ayo.

It is not yet known if they are married, with some mixed reports, but it seems like they haven’t tied the knot just yet.

Back in 2024, Wizkid joked in a club about having a wife and kids back home, following a fan trying to dance on him, but a recent post by Jada suggests something different.

After catching a bouquet at a friend's wedding, she wrote: “Society and the Internet often push certain narratives…our hearts know when the time is right, and nothing is predetermined.”

The music manager is a powerhouse, helping the artist achieve record-breaking heights, most notably helping Wiz achieve the title of the best-selling African artist of all time.

Celebrating his success as the first African artist to sell out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, back in 2023, she shared a heartfelt post.

She wrote: “You are the true definition of elegance and class."

"Your dedication, hard work, and belief in the power of music has brought you to this momentous occasion."

"You have so much heart and take on your role as a leader of the continent with so much grace."

Whilst Jada keeps her family life private, her success is clear.