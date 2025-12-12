Wizkid’s documentary ‘Long Live Lagos’: How to watch it online

Wizkid’s documentary ‘Long Live Lagos’: How to watch it online. Picture: Getty Images and HBO

Wizkid is releasing a documentary in honour of the Nigerian capital and his hometown. It follows the Afrobeat icons' story to stardom – but how do you watch? And what is the release date? Here is all the information.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Watch the trailer for Wizkid - Long Live Lagos

Wizkid is releasing a brand new documentary, Wizkid: Long Live Lagos, following the artist's rise to fame and journey as an artist.

Announced on December 11th, a feature-length film following the Afrobeat icon from his childhood all the way to his current world domination.

Directed by Karam Gill, who also made the documentary for Lil Baby and Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Wizkid. Picture: Getty Images

Long Live Lagos is an HBO production, featured as part of their ‘Music Box’ documentary season, which also featured the stories of Juice World and DMX.

The show highlights the record-breaking concert he performed in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London in July 2023, where he became the first-ever African artist to sell out the venue.

But how do you watch it?

Here is all the information.

Wizkid: Long Live Lagos. Picture: HBO

How to watch Wizkid’s ‘Long Live Lagos’ documentary?

The show initially broadcast on the HBO network channel on December 11th.

It is now available to view on HBO Max, which is purchasable via Amazon Prime; however, this is seemingly only available in the US.

In the UK, though, it will be available to stream via Sky as soon as December 15th.