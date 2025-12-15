How many children does Wizkid have & who are the mothers of his kids?

Wizkid’s youngest daughter, named after his late mother, Morayo, has just celebrated her first birthday. But what are his kids' names? How many baby mamas does he have? & Who is Wizkid’s girlfriend? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Wizkid is known for being one of Afrobeats’ biggest and most iconic artists, with his album ‘Morayo’, named after his late mother and youngest daughter, but how many kids does Wizkid have? And who is his baby mama?

Wizkid has paved the way for Afrobeats globally, being the first to break lots of records. His latest documentary, Wizkid: Long Live Lagos, celebrates his legacy.

The ‘Essence’ singer has dominated the music scene since his debut in 2010, but the star is also a proud father.

The Lagos-born sensation has recently celebrated his youngest child’s first birthday, but how many other children does he have? And with whom?

Here are all the details.

How many kids does Wizkid have? & What are their names?

Wizkid, whose real name is Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, was born in July 1990, and he is currently 35 years old.

He has five children, four boys and a recent addition of a daughter.

The ‘Kese’ singer’s eldest boy is called Boluwatife Balogun.

Boluwatife, also known as Tife, was born in May 2011 and he is 14-years-old.

Wizkid’s second son is 'King' Ayo Balogun.

The Afrobeat star’s second son is named after his dad.

Ayo is 9-years-old.

The third son is Zion.

He is 8 years old, celebrating his most recent birthday in October 2025.

The singer’s fourth and final son is Michael AJ.

AJ is still a young boy, only being 3 years old.

The youngest son celebrated his 3rd birthday in August 2025.

Wiz’s youngest child, and only daughter, is called Morayo.

She is named after the singer’s late mother, who passed in 2023, the star releasing an album in 2024 by the same name, in her honour.

The little girl celebrated her 1st birthday in December 2025, her party was even attended by rapper and collaborator Krept and his little girl Nala.

How many baby mamas does Wizkid have? & Who is his girlfriend?

The ‘MONEY CONSTANT’ artist has three baby mamas.

His eldest son, Boluwatife, is from his first baby mama, Shola Ogudu.

Shola gave birth to her son when she was 21 years old, and Wiz was 21, also.

His second baby's mum is Binta Diallo, who is also the mother to his second eldest son, Ayo.

Whilst they had a few public disputes over their co-parenting relationship, it seems to be healthy as of more recently.

His third baby mum, and current partner, is his manager Jada Pollocok, or Jada P.

The pair fell in love over the course of their working relationship, first meeting in 2012, and they now have three kids together.

Are Wizkid and Jada P married?

Wizkid and Jada P have been together for almost 10 years.

They first went public with their romance in 2017, after the birth of their first son, Zion.

Whilst the Wiz himself has referred to her as his wife, it is not thought that they are married.

A viral video went around in 2024 where he could be seen joking as a fan tried to dance on him.

He said: “Baby, I am a married man, don’t come close to me. I am married. My kids are at home.”

However, a contradicting post earlier this year was shared to Jada P’s Instagram, where she showed herself catching a bouquet at a friend’s wedding.

She wrote in the caption: “Society and the Internet often push certain narratives…our hearts know when the time is right, and nothing is predetermined.”

So, the couple are not thought to be officially married.