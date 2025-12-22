Why is Wiz Khalifa going to jail? Inside prison sentence

Wiz Khalifa has received a shock sentence in Romania – but is Wiz Khalifa in jail? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Wiz Khalifa has received a shock jail sentence in Romania, following his performance in the country back in 2024, but what was he sentenced for? And is Wiz Khalifa in jail?

The rapper known for his iconic hits ‘Black & Yellow’ and ‘See You Again’ has reportedly been sentenced to 9 months in a Romanian jail.

Back in July 2024, the ‘Young, Wild & Free’ artist performed at a Romanian beach festival, where he was accused of smoking cannabis on stage.

Wiz, whose real name is Thomaz Cameron Jibril, is infamous for his use of cannabis, but Romania has very strict laws surrounding the recreational use of the drug.

The rapper admitted to the charge, which resulted in him receiving a fine of 600 Romanian lei (£619; $829).

However, as of December 18th, the courts upgraded the sentence, claiming the rapper had to now serve up to nine months in jail.

The judge also referred to the amount of paraphernalia that he was carrying on him.In a response on his socials, Wiz made fun of the situation.

He wrote: They [the authorities] were very respectful and let me go. I'll be back soon. But without a big ass j***t next time."

However, fans can rest assured that it is unlikely that the Romanian authorities will choose to extradite Wiz.

Although, for Romanian fans, it is sad news, as Wiz Khalifa is super unlikely to be visiting the Eastern European country anytime soon.