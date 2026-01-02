Will Smith sued by America’s Got Talent star for sexual harassment

Will Smith sued by America’s Got Talent star for sexual harassment. Picture: Getty Images

Why is Will Smith being sued by his ex-violinist, Brian King Joseph? Here are all the details.

Will Smith is being sued by America’s Got Talent violinist Brian King Joseph, with claims of sexual harassment and unlawful firing.

The violinist, who was originally on AGT in 2018, was recently working with Will on his most recent tour, ‘Based on a True Story’, over the past year.

The pair initially met in November 2024, when Brian says he was asked to perform for the Aladdin actor in his home, resulting in him landing a role on the tour.

Will Smith & Brian King Joseph. Picture: Getty Images

The plaintiff suggests that their relationship became closer, with Will allegedly saying to the musician: “You and I have such a special connection that I don't share with anyone else.”

However, it wasn’t until an incident in March 2025 that Brian claims a line was crossed, resulting in him calling the police and being fired.

The America’s Got Talent star alleges that after a tour performance in Las Vegas, when he returned to his hotel room, a note and various other items, including a bottle of HIV medication, were left on his bed.

Brian King Joseph. Picture: Getty Images

The note read: “Brian, I'll be back no later 5:30 just us” with a heart as a sign off.

Brian was uncomfortable with the breach of his privacy, believing someone had unlawfully entered his room; he also claimed he felt someone, perhaps Will, would return for a sexual encounter that he didn’t wish to have.

After the incident, the musician called a non-emergency police number over concerns for his safety, as well as alerting Will’s team.

Will Smith. Picture: Getty Images

However, a member of the tour management responded by ‘shaming’ him and later dismissing the safety risks raised by Brian, he claims.

The staff member allegedly said: “'Everyone is telling me that what happened to you is a lie, nothing happened, and you made the whole thing up. So, tell me, why did you lie and make this up?”

The violinist was then fired from his role, which resulted in ‘stress’, ‘major physiological damage’, and PTSD, Brian claims.

Will Smith performing. Picture: Alamy

However, the details and outcome of this case are unknown, with Will’s team strongly dismissing the claims.

A spokesperson for Will has said: “Mr. Joseph’s allegations concerning my client are false, baseless, and reckless. They are categorically denied, and we will use all legal means available to address these claims and to ensure that the truth is brought to light.”

So, whilst the lawsuit is active, Brian is requesting a jury trial, we are not yet sure if the lawsuit will be accepted by the courts.