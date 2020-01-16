Will Smith hints that he's dropping a new album

16 January 2020, 12:37 | Updated: 16 January 2020, 12:51

Will Smith will be dropping an album.
Legendary rapper-actor Will Smith has revealed that he may potentially be dropping a new album.

Will Smith admits he was jealous of Jada Pinkett & Tupac’s relationship: “I couldn’t handle it”

On Wednesday (Jan. 15), TMZ posted a video of the rapper-actor hinting that he might be dropping a new album.

When the camera man asked about possible new album, Will responded “Maybe, potentially,” to the cameraman.

The cameraman further pressed about a possibly releasing a new album, then Will confirmed he will be dropping an album. Smith replied “Yes, sir, yes sir.”. Watch the video below.

In the video, the camera guy suggests a special date for Will to “potentially” drop his new album — on the 25th anniversary of the release of his debut album Big Willie Style, which was released in November 1997.

The legendary rap veteran hasn’t released a studio album since his Lost and Found album, back in 2005.

Will's new album would likely be dropping in 2022 or maybe sooner. However, Will is currently focusing on promoting his movie with co-star Martin Lawrence Bad Boys for Life.

This will be the third installment of the Bad Boys franchise.

In Bad Boys, Smith and Lawrence reportedly return as Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett to take down a leader of a drug cartel.

Will you be watching the new Bad Boys film ?

