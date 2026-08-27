Why did Lauryn Hill only release one album?

Why did Lauryn Hill only release one album? Picture: Getty Images

Lauryn Hill is famous for her rise to fame in The Fugees, her appearance in Sister Act, & the release of her solo album ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’. But why did she never release more music? How many songs has she released?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Lauryn Hill is one of the most recognisable voices in music, starting out as a member of The Fugees alongside Wyclef Jean and Pras, but releasing ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ made her more famous as a solo artist – but why did she not release more music?

The R&B star gained huge success as the main vocalist in The Fugees, their album ‘The Score’ having massive success with songs like ‘Killing Me Softly’ and ‘Ready or Not’.

However, it wasn’t until they disbanded in 1997 that fans got the first taste of Lauryn Hill as an independent artist.

Dropping her debut project ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ created a sound that hadn’t really been heard before, blending everything from reggae and soul to hip-hop and R&B.

Lauryn Hill in The Fugees. Picture: Getty Images

She won a total of 5 Grammys for the album, including ‘Album of the Year ’, making it the first-ever hip-hop album to win.

However, after much anticipation for a second album, it never came.

There are numerous reasons as to why Lauryn never released more music, from extreme pressure to raising a family.

She became a mother to five children, having 4 kids with one of Bob Marley’s sons, Rohan Marley, between 1997 and 2008.

Lauryn Hill at 1999 Grammys. Picture: Getty Images

The 51-year-old also faced a legal battle in 1998, after the album's release, when a group of writers who worked on the album attempted to sue, claiming they had not been credited properly.

While the case was settled out of court, Lauryn faced scrutiny for this, despite her maintaining the body of work was fundamentally hers.

Speaking about her lack of music creation, she said: “The wild thing is, no one from my label has ever called me and asked, 'How can we help you make another album?”

Lauryn Hill. Picture: Getty Images

She continued: “People had included me in their own narratives of their successes as it pertained to my album and if this contradicted my experience, I was considered an enemy. After The Miseducation, there were scores of tentacled obstructionists, politics, repressing agendas, unrealistic expectations and saboteurs everywhere.”

However, despite her lack of music, it hasn’t stopped her from performing her all-time classics, continuing to tour and perform.

She has also released numerous singles; however, a lot of them are features.