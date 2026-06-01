Is KSI leaving the Sidemen? & Why?

Is KSI leaving the Sidemen? & Why? Picture: Getty Images & Instagram

KSI is one of the most famous British YouTubers, recently becoming a judge on the Britain’s Got Talent panel. But recent news suggests that he could have quit the Sidemen. So, has KSI left the Sidemen? What is KSI’s 2026 net worth? Here are all the details

By Shanai Dunglinson

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KSI has broken the news that he is leaving the YouTube group the Sidemen, but fans are wondering what the reason is behind the sudden quitting, - so why has KSI left the Sidemen? & What is he worth?

The YouTube group was one of the first of its kind, providing a platform to a group of solo creators where they published their own content, as well as coming together to collaborate.

Consisting of 7 members, the Sidemen members are: KSI, Harry Lewis, Ethan Payne, Simon Minter, Tobi Brown, Vikkstar, and Joshua Bradley.

The Sidemen. Picture: YouTube

They debuted back in 2013, and over the past decade have gained over 23 million followers across the globe.

But now, the group has released a statement confirming that KSI will be leaving the Sidemen to pursue other things, surprising fans.

The statement read: ‘We’re sad to share the news that JJ has decided not to continue as part of the Sidemen. We had an amazing time on this journey with him and we wish him all the best.”

The Sidemen's statement. Picture: Getty Images & Instagram via @thesidemen

It continued: “This doesn’t change anything for the rest of us…This came as a surprise to us and we know it will be an adjustment for you.”

From gaming content to funny challenges, the group has done it all, changing the game forever.

The 7 members have reached new levels, most famously starting their Sidemen Football Charity matches, which have raised over £14 million over the years.

KSI is officially leaving the Sidemen 💔 pic.twitter.com/tV05mHV1QE — KSI NEWS (@ksinews_) May 31, 2026

Fans are shocked by the news; however, some have said they have seen it coming as KSI has pursued other career opportunities outside of the apartment.

One fan commented: “I’ve watched JJ and the Sidemen for most of my life, so seeing this makes me sad. What matters most is that they’re still on good terms.”

Another said: “And he better be joking.”

So what is KSI worth?

The Sidemen. Picture: Instagram via @thesidemen

What is KSI’s net worth in 2026?

KSI is one of the most-successful YouTubers in Britain.

Alongside his social media successes he also owns his sports drinks business Prime, which has seen huge success.

He is estimated to be worth roughly $100 million (£75 million).