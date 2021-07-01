Why did Bill Cosby get released? What has he said about his conviction being overturned?

Why did Bill Cosby get released? What has he said about his conviction being overturned? Picture: Getty

Bill Cosby was released from prison following a decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. The actor's sexual assault conviction was overturned. But, why?

Bill Cosby was freed after nearly three years in prison, following a decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday (Jun 30).

The court decided to overturn his 2018 conviction on three charges of aggravated indecent assault.

The 83-year-old comedian and actor maintained his innocence in his long-standing case, which stems from an accusation that he drugged and had sex with a Temple University employee in 2004.

Mr Cosby is best known for starring in the 1980s TV series The Cosby Show and was once known as "America's Dad".

But why was he released from prison? What has he said since his release? and what was he initially convicted of?