Whoopi Goldberg suspended from The View after 'offensive' Holocaust remarks

ABC News have officially suspended the OSCAR-winning actress for her harmful comments about Jews and the Holocaust

TRIGGER WARNING: THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS HATE SPEECH

Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended from hosting The View for two weeks following her hurtful comments about the Holocaust after she claimed 'the Holocaust wasn't about race'.

The 66-year-old Oscar winner, who has been on The View since 2007, made the controversial remarks on Monday's show while discussing a Tennessee school board's decision to ban a graphic novel about the Holocaust because it depicted nudity, profanity, and suicide.

Speaking on the morning show alongside her co-hosts, the OSCAR-winning actress said:

"If you're going to do this, then let's be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn't about race. It's about man's inhumanity to man - that's what it's about".

Instantly receiving backlash from her comments, the Ghost actress issued another apology on Twitter, saying her words on The View were 'misspoken'.

"The Holocaust is indeed about race, because Hitler and the Nazis considered the Jews to be an inferior race. Now, words matter, and mine are no exception. I regret my comments and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people" she stated.

After the clip went viral, ABC News President Kim Godwin issued an statement announcing that Goldberg had been suspended from the chat show for two weeks, effective immediately.

"I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments. While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities" the statement read.