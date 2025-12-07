Who won I’m A Celebrity 2025? Queen/King of the jungle revealed

Who won I’m A Celebrity 2025? Queen/King of the jungle revealed. Picture: ITV

I’m A Celeb has finally come to a close, with a nail-biting final, with finalists Tom Read Wilson, Angry Ginge and Shona McGarty coming neck-and-neck. But who took the crown? Who is the winner of I’m A Celeb 2025?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! has been a great season with celebrities Angry Ginge, Aitch, Lisa Riley and Ruby Wax entertaining the British public in gruelling Bushtucker trials for the last three weeks.

The reality show hosted by Ant & Dec is always a highlight in the lead-up to Christmas, but this season in particular fused together celebrities from all walks of life.

From the rumoured romance between Shona and Aitch to the cutting sarcasm of Ruby, the series has been a great watch.

I'm A Celeb 2025 campmates. Picture: ITV

Whilst the initial reported odds favoured Angry Ginge, has he been able to secure the crown and become King of the Jungle?

Here is everything you need to know.

Who was the winner of I’m A Celeb 2025?

I'm A Celeb 2025. Picture: ITV

The winner of the 2025 series takes over from the reign of King of the Jungle, Danny Jones.

The final three were Shona McGarty, Angry Ginge, and Tom Read Wilson

The 2025 I’m A Celeb winner is Angry Ginge!

Angry Ginge King of the Jungle. Picture: ITV

Angry Ginge has become the most recent King of the jungle after three weeks of facing his fears and charming the nation.



The public vote was close, fans torn between the final two, Tom and Shona.

Despite the show coming to an end, there are rumours about a potential I’m A Celeb All Stars series, featuring some of the fan-favourites from past seasons, as well as mention of a possible civilian series.