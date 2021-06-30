Who will Love Island's Chloe Burrows pick to couple up with?

30 June 2021, 14:16

Fans of the ITV hit reality TV show are speculation which boy new bombshell Chloe Burrows will choose to couple up with.

Love Island fans are guessing who the new bombshell, Chloe Burrows, will choose to couple up with in tonights episode.

Love Island 2021: Fans urge Ovie Soko to re-enter the villa as they react to show's return

On Wednesday's episode (Jun 30), we will see the villa shaken up, when the new contestant steals one of the girls' man.

Chloe Burrows is going to pick a guy to couple up with – leaving one of the girls single.
Chloe was introduced late into the launch episode of the ITV show, adding a twist to the dynamic of the villa.

The Oxfordshire girl said she joined Love Island because she's been in awful "situationships".

Now, she is in a tough predicament where she now has to pick one of the guys, and leave one girl single.

But who will she pick on tonight's show?

Jake Cornish

Fans suspect the person who Chloe would most likely go for is Jake, who is already coupled up with Liberty.

She has made a beeline for him, and has pulled him over for more than one chat.

One fan wrote: "Chloe leave Jake alone for Liberty! #LoveIsland" suggesting that Chloe may go for him. Many others also shared the same sentiment on Twitter.

Brad McClelland

Chloe has shown a big interest in the guy from up north. However, fans think Brad is not as keen on her.

She pulled him over for a chat, and looked smitten when she talked to him. However, Brad did not look happy to leave the pool.

One fan wrote: 'Chloe: “I like being called baby honey princess” Brad: ‘You won’t be hearing me call you princess that’s for f**king sure’ #loveisland'.

Brad is currently coupled up with Faye.

Aaron Francis

Chloe admitted that she does like Aaron. She claimed he seemed very laidback at first, but after more chats with him, she realised how nice he is.

On the other hand, Aaron didn't seem very interested in her, revealing that he "wasn't sure".

He is currently coupled up with Shannon - who said she "wasn't too bothered" if Chloe picked him.

Toby Aromolaran

Chloe hasn't said much about Toby yet nor pulled him for a chat. Fans don't think Chloe will opt for Toby.

He is in a couple with Kaz, who fans don't think needs to worry about her guy being taken.

Hugo Hammond

Fans don't think Chloe will go for England cricketer Hugo, due to her not knowing his name. Viewers were shocked when she called the PE teacher "Diego".

While speaking to the girls, Chloe admitted that Hugo isn't her type.

Now, his girl Sharon has no worries for sure.

