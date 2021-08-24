Who is PinkPantheress? Pictures, songs, Instagram and more revealed

24 August 2021, 13:25

PinkPantheress has taken over TikTok
PinkPantheress has taken over TikTok. Picture: Instagram

Here's everything you need to know about viral singer PinkPantheress.

'Just for Me' singer PinkPantheress has gone viral since her songs started being featured on TikTok.

Met Gala 2021 seating chart: who's sitting at which table?

Here's everything you need to know about the up and coming star.

  1. How old is PinkPatheress?

    PinkPantheress was born in 2001 and is 20 years old.

  2. What songs does PinkPantheress have?

    PinkPatheress hit the spotlight when her songs 'Break it Off' and 'Just for Me' went viral on TikTok.

    Subsequently, her songs 'Pain' and Just for Me' hit the top 40 of the UK Singles Chart.

    The 20 year old has also released songs 'Just a waste' and 'passion' and impressively has over eight million listeners on Spotify alone.

    PinkPatheress has also featured on Goldlink track 'Evian'.

  3. What does PinkPatheress look like?

    The 'Just for me' singer is mainly elusive about her identity, but has shared rare selfies with fans.

    It has also been confirmed that the UK born star has Kenyan heritage.

    PinkPantheress is elusive about her identity
    PinkPantheress is elusive about her identity. Picture: Instagram
    The star rarely shares pictures of herself
    The star rarely shares pictures of herself. Picture: Instagram

  4. What is PinkPantheress' TikTok?

    PinkPatheress sometimes shares music snippets to her TikTok, which can be found at: @pinkpatheress.

    Fans can see more of her personality on her social media, evidenced by her TikTok bio which states: "I fancy Evan Peters".

  5. Does PinkPatheress go to uni?

    The star goes to university in London, where she says she records her tracks "lying down" in her "smaller-than-average room with a broken mic".

  6. Where is PinkPatheress from?

    Despite studying in London, the 'Pain' singer is from Bath, Somerset - in the UK.

  7. What Genre is PinkPatheress?

    The elusive stars sound is described as dance, DnB and nu-jungle - however she refers to it as “new nostalgic”.

    Speaking with Dazed, she said her melody choices are often from "pop punk bands like blink-182".

    PinkPatheress also said she draws inspiration from "K-pop, Linkin Park, Frou Frou, and British dance music".

  8. Does PinkPatheress have Instagram?

    Fans can follow the upcoming star on Instagram at: @PinkPatheress.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Here's everything we know so far about Kendrick Lamar's upcoming album.

Kendrick Lamar new album 2021: release date, tracklist, songs and more

Kendrick Lamar

What happens at the Met Gala?

What happens at the Met Gala? The 2021 event explained

Kanye shocked fans by posting Drake's address

Drake responds after Kanye West leaks his home address

Kanye West

Who is going to the Met Gala 2021? Guest list, location, date, theme & more

Who is going to the Met Gala 2021? Guest list, location, date, theme & more

Trending

Met Gala 2021 seating chart: who's sitting at which table?

Met Gala 2021 seating chart: who's sitting at which table?

Iggy Azalea responds to Tristan Thompson dating rumours

Iggy Azalea responds to Tristan Thompson dating rumours

Iggy Azalea

Is Kylie Jenner pregnant? Theories about baby No. 2 with Travis Scott

Is Kylie Jenner pregnant? Six theories about baby No. 2 with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner

Kevin Hart has announced his retirement date

Kevin Hart has announced his retirement date

The Weeknd has purchased a mansion in Bel-Air

Inside The Weeknd’s new $70M Bel-Air mansion

The Weeknd