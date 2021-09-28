Who is Chunkz? Age, Instagram, career & more

28 September 2021, 17:11

Here's everything you need to know about Chunkz.

Chunkz, real name Amin Mohammed, is a UK icon in the entertainment and television industry.

The entertainer and former musician has over 1.8 million subscribers and is also a successful television host.

11 facts you need know about Chunkz

Here's everything you need to know about Chunkz.

  1. How old is Chunkz?

    Chunkz is 25 years old, having been born on February, 21 1996.

  2. What is Chunkz career?

    In 2019 Chunkz became part of the collaborative YouTube group the 'Beta Squad' joined by fellow YouTubers Sharky, AJ Shabeel, Kenny and Niko Omilana.

    Chunkz also often makes YouTube videos with his friend and co-creator Young Filly.

    Chunkz hosted the MOBO awards alongside Maya Jama
    Chunkz hosted the MOBO awards alongside Maya Jama. Picture: Getty

    As well as this, Chunkz has co-hosted Sky Sports Saturday morning show '#SaturdaySocial' as well as the extreme sports competition 'The Aphetor Games'.

    In December 2020, he also hosted the 2020 MOBO Awards with Maya Jama.

  3. Does Chunkz have a music career?

    Chunkz previously had a music career, however decided to. retire - for religious reasons.

  4. Has Chunkz got a MOBO?

    Chunkz won 'the best media personality' award at the MOBO's in 2020.

    Chunkz won a MOBO in 2020
    Chunkz won a MOBO in 2020. Picture: Getty

  5. What is Chunkz Instagram name?

    Fans can follow Chunkz on Instagram at: @chunkz.

