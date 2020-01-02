Whitney Houston's daughter's ex-fiancé dies from a suspected drug overdose

2 January 2020, 10:58 | Updated: 2 January 2020, 11:01

Nick Gordon, the ex-fiancé of the late Whitney Houston's daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, has died after a suspected drug overdose.
Nick Gordon, the ex-fiancé of the late Whitney Houston's daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, has died after a suspected drug overdose. Picture: Getty

Nick Gordon was rushed to hospital on New Year's Eve before suffering a series of heart attacks.

Nick Gordon, the ex-fiancé of Whitney Houston's daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, has reportedly died from a suspected drug overdose.

According to Daily Mail, sources say Gordon, 30, was rushed into intensive care before suffering a series of heart attacks amid New Year's Eve celebrations in Florida.

Gordon reportedly died on New Year's Day after doctors were unable to revive him. His loved ones were said to have been told early yesterday (1 Jan 2020).

Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-fiancé Nick Gordon died on New Year's Eve following a series of heart attacks after a suspected drug overdose.
Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-fiancé Nick Gordon died on New Year's Eve following a series of heart attacks after a suspected drug overdose. Picture: Getty

Nick Gordon’s brother, Jack Walker, reportedly shared a statement with ABC News following his sibling's death, which comes nearly five years after his ex-fianceé Brown’s:

“We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother. He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends, Nick’s battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick’s life and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on.”

Gordon was held legally responsible for Bobbi Kristina's wrongful death in a civil case. She died in 2015 after spending six months in a coma after she was found unconscious in a bathtub with a cocktail of drugs in her system.

Gordon and Bobbi Kristina went public with their romance following Houston's death.
Gordon and Bobbi Kristina went public with their romance following Houston's death. Picture: Getty

Bobbi Kristina was the daughter of singer Bobby Brown and the late Whitney Houston, who also tragically drowned in a bathtub in February 2012 in connection with heavy drug use and heart disease.

Gordon and Bobbi Kristina went public with their romance shortly after Houston's death.

Gordon was taken in by Houston as an orphan at the age of twelve. She raised him and Bobbi after divorcing Bobby Brown in 2007. She never fully adopted him, but he referred to her as "mom" and even wore a large tattoo of Houston’s face on his arm.

