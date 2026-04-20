White Chicks 2: Everything we know about the rumoured sequel

White Chicks 2: Everything we know about the rumoured sequel. Picture: Alamy & Getty

White Chicks, starring Marlon & Shawn Wayans, is one of the most iconic comedy films ever. With stars like Terry Crews and Busy Phillips, the film is a cult classic. But whilst on their current press tour for Scary Movie, the Wayan brothers revealed some key details concerning a sequel.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Tyriq Withers Tests Marlon Wayans on His Funniest Movie Roles 🤣🎬

White Chicks 2 has been a long-standing hope of fans, the OG film starring Marlon and Shawn Wayans being representative of an era – but will there actually be a White Chicks 2?

The Wayans family has produced some of Hollywood’s funniest talents, from the eldest brother Damon all the way down to his son Damon Jr.

White Chicks, which was originally released over two decades ago back in 2004, is one of the most popular comedy films ever!

White Chicks (2004). Picture: Alamy

However, when it was first released, it wasn’t loved by all, but it slowly became a cult classic that is undoubtedly a great film.

Now, while the alleged sequel of the movie has not begun production, it hasn’t stopped the Wayan brothers from consistently teasing a comeback, it being one of their most-asked questions in interviews.

Speaking back in early 2025, Marlon said: “I think it's time. Let's get Scary Movie 6 done, and then we'll go and bring out White Chicks 2."

But now, the brothers have confirmed they are going to do the film, but on one condition.

The Wayan brothers in White Chicks. Picture: Getty Images and Alamy

Marlon said: “I’ll put it this way: we’re game. We want to know if people want to come out and laugh, and [if] they come see Scary Movie, then I definitely…”

Shawn continued: “If this movie does well, a White Chicks 2 can happen.”

Whilst not quite a release date or production starting, it definitely seems likely that White Chicks 2 could be in the works as soon as Summer 2026.

So, fans have their fingers crossed in hopes that the upcoming debut of Scary Movie on June 5th, goes well.