Where to watch Euphoria ahead of new season dropping. Picture: Alamy

Euphoria is back very soon, with the release date creeping closer and closer, with cast members Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, as well as stars Rosalia and Natasha Lyonne joining the cast. But how do you watch from the UK? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Euphoria is finally returning to screens for season 3, with Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, and Sydney Sweeney returning in their roles.

The show is super popular, gaining lots of its audience through the binging phase brought on by COVID times, but it is finally back and better after its last premiere in 2022.

Euphoria is releasing in the Spring of 2026, so it is not far off!

But how do you make sure you don’t miss a thing?

Here are all the details.

How to watch Euphoria Season 3 in the UK?

Euphoria is back with the iconic series, with the returning characters of Cassie, Rue, and Jules.

The only main cast member not returning is Barbie Ferreira in her role as Kat, but joining the cast are some huge Hollywood names.

From Natasha Lyonne, Sharon Stone, Rosalía, Trisha Paytas, and Marshawn Lynch.

You can watch it in the UK via a NowTV subscription and also Sky Atlantic.

Make sure you check back for an updated release date, as we will have all the info!