When are the VMAs 2026? & How to vote & watch from UK

When are the VMAs 2026? & How to vote & watch from UK. Picture: Alamy and Getty

The VMAs are back again with a whole new round of nominations, but how do you get involved with the voting and vote in the VMAs 2026? When are they? & How do you watch the VMAs from the UK? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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The VMAs are back for 2026, with artists like Bruno Mars, Raye and Drake in the mix of nominations, but how do you vote? When is it? & How do you watch from the UK?

The award show has always been a staple in the music calendar, producing some iconic moments.

From that Drake and Rihanna moment to Beyoncé’s first pregnancy reveal it always provides a viral moment.

Beyoncé's pregnancy reveal at VMAs. Picture: Getty Images

This year's awards take place in Los Angeles, so how do you have your say?

When are the VMAs? & How do you tune in from across the pond?

Here are all the details.

When are the VMAs 2026?

Tyla at VMAs 2024. Picture: Getty Images

The VMAs this year are on September 27th.

While the show begins at 7:30 ET, in the UK it will start at 12:30pm.

How do you vote in the 2026 VMAs?

Drake & Rihanna at VMAs. Picture: Getty Images

Voting is super simple.

Fans are allowed 10 votes for each individual category, daily.

Meaning fans are permitted to come back each day and re-cast their votes.

You can access the votes from here.

Doja Cat at VMAs. Picture: Getty Images

How do you watch the VMAs 2026 in the UK?

The award show is actually more accessible than most other American events.

Fans can simply tune in via the MTV UK channel or stream on subscription site Paramount+.