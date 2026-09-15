When is Love Island All Stars 2027?

When is Love Island All Stars 2027? Picture: ITV

Love Island UK 2026 gave us winners Lorenzo Alessi and Julia Majchrzak, but fans aren’t satisfied and are already excited for the All Stars addition in 2027. With rumoured contestant Jack Fowler being thrown around, will the likes of Shakira Khan, Yasmin Hadlow & Olivia Atwood be making an appearance?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Love Island UK 2026 was a hit, with the likes of Lorenzo Alessi, Jasmine Muller and Kavan Murphy shooting to fame, but with rumoured names like Jack Fowler, Millie Court and Gemma Owen being brought up -when is Love Island All Stars 2027?

The hit reality-show spin-off sees fan favourites and so-called ‘villains’ re-enter the Love Island villa for another round of drama and finding love.

The series has had three instalments, crowning its first winners in 2024, Molly Smith and Tom Clare, who have recently got married off the back of meeting each other on the show.

Love Island All Stars 2026 cast. Picture: ITV

All Stars takes place in South Africa as a Winter twist, hosted by the show's much-loved host, Maya Jama.

So when can we expect the show to air? & Who is rumoured to be on the show?

Here are all the details.

When does Love Island All Stars return? & Who are the rumoured Islanders?

Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Love Island All Stars has always aired in the Winter, giving viewers a long-enough break from the Summer series.In previous years, it has always aired in January, normally between the 13th and 15th of January.

So, still quite a wait, but it shall be worth it!

According to The Sun, it looks like fan-favourite Jack Fowler could be considering a third appearance on the Love Island franchise.

Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

The East Londoner originally appeared on the UK season back in 2018, and then went on to win the US spin-off Love Island Games.

In previous years, he has always been asked; however, the paper suggests this year is the first he has considered it.

Fan favourites Ovie Soko, Joey Essex, Aidan Murphy and Matilda Draper are always put in the conversation, but as of right now no cast has been revealed.