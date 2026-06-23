When is Love Island 2026’s Casa Amor?

When is Love Island’s 2026’s Casa Amor? Picture: ITV

Love Island UK is back with a brand-new cast of bombshells, including Jasmine Muller, Priya Jaswal & Mica Harris. Love Island USA just debuted its version, so when is Love Island’s UK version? As famous ex-boyfriends like Hector Bellerin and Jessie Lingard are brought up, which couples will survive? & How long is Casa Amor?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Love Island UK is back with a brand-new cast featuring Priya Jaswal, Jasmine Muller & Lorenzo Alessi, but with most couples not fully secure, when is Love Island’s Casa Amor 2026?

The hit reality show has returned like it never left, with all-new twists and turns, but as the show is slowly approaching its halfway mark, the viewers are craving the drama of the couple-splitting villa.

Casa Amor is one of the most infamous features that first appeared in its 3rd series, way back in 2017.

Love Island 2026. Picture: ITV

But when can fans expect the sudden departure of half the villa?

Here are all the details.

When does Love Island UK’s Casa Amor start?

Casa Amor. Picture: Getty

Casa Amor is one of the staple features of Love Island alongside Movie Night and Family Day.

Typically, the extra villa makes an appearance anywhere from day 25-32, around the end of June, beginning of July.

With the show originally premierieng on June 1st, fans can expect Casa Amor at the end of week 4.

Love Island 2026. Picture: ITV

How long is Love Island’s Casa Amor?

The brief ‘holiday’ normally lasts around 4 days.

However, with the guaranteed twists and turns this season, it is safe to expect the unexpected!