When does Big Brother 2026 start?

When does Big Brother 2026 start? Picture: ITV

Big Brother UK is back for 2026, with a brand-new cast. The show has made names like Allison Hammond, Jade Goody and Nikki Grahame famous. With a brand-new logo and new surprises – when is Big Brother on? What is the start date?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Big Brother UK is back for 2026 with a whole new cast set to enter the iconic house, and ITV promising a whole new exciting season with a revamped new logo – but when does Big Brother 2026 start?

The hit reality show returned in 2023 after a 5-year hiatus with new hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best.

With the winner of the show winning the grand prize of £100,000, Big Brother has one of the biggest prizes up for grabs for housemates.

Big Brother. Picture: ITV

This season is set to be the longest-running season they’ve ever done, the show lasting 8-weeks!

The 2026 addition has also been revamped with a new ‘house of surprises’ promising drama and unexpected twists all series long.

Big Brother UK is set to broadcast on September 13th at 9 pm.

Big Brother. Picture: ITV

Fans are able to watch the show over the eight weeks on both ITV2 and ITVX.

Dropping a trailer teasing the upcoming programme, it debuted the new revamped logo as well as teasing a ‘new house’ every week.

As the details are revealed and the anticipation for the show builds, check back here for all the updates.