What is the 'Money Challenge'? Rappers take on viral trend

Hip-hop artists are taking over the internet with a new viral trend – the 'Money Challenge'. Here's everything you need to know about the new craze...

If you haven't seen the “Money Challenge”, then you must be hiding under a rock, as the viral trend has taken over social media.

Many artists such as 50 Cent, NBA YoungBoy, Coi Leray and more have taken part in the the "Money Challenge".

But what is it? Here's what we know about the trend...

50 Cent among other artists have taken part in the new 'Money Challenge' trend. Picture: Getty

Will you be taking part in the 'Money Challenge'?