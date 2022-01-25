What is the 'Money Challenge'? Rappers take on viral trend
25 January 2022, 13:57
Hip-hop artists are taking over the internet with a new viral trend – the 'Money Challenge'. Here's everything you need to know about the new craze...
If you haven't seen the “Money Challenge”, then you must be hiding under a rock, as the viral trend has taken over social media.
Many artists such as 50 Cent, NBA YoungBoy, Coi Leray and more have taken part in the the "Money Challenge".
But what is it? Here's what we know about the trend...
What is the 'Money Challenge'?
The Money Challenge is one of the biggest crazes on the internet right now.
The viral trend has seen artists, influencers and comedians share a photo of themselves alongside stack of cash.
However, the stack of cash is not just a pile of cash – the notes are used to spell out a statement the person makes.
For example, 50 Cent spelt out the word 'Broke' using the cash notes and posed beside the statement.
While many people are starting to jump on the trend, rapper Wiz Khalifa shared a warning about the trend.
Taking to Twitter, the 'Young Wild & Free' rapper wrote: "Don't go broke tryna count that money on tha floor".
See examples below.
Which artists have taken part in the 'Money Challenge'?
50 Cent
Lil Durk
Coi Leray
Yung Miami
Fivio Foreign
Soulja Boy
Gunna
Fellow artists such as Future, NBA YoungBoy, Doodie Lo and more have shared their versions of the challenge.
