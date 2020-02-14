Wendy Williams labelled 'homophobic' for saying gay men 'should stop wearing our skirts and heels'

14 February 2020, 10:35

Wendy Williams is facing major backlash online for her 'homophobic' comments about gay men.
Wendy Williams is facing major backlash online for her 'homophobic' comments about gay men. Picture: Getty

The talk show host, 55, is facing major backlash online in response to her comments.

Wendy Williams is facing a great deal of criticism online for her controversial comments regarding gay men.

The talk show host, 55, has been labelled 'homophobic' and 'disgusting' after urging men to 'stop wearing our skirts and our heels' during the infamous Hot Topics segment of her show.

While discussing Galentine's Day, the unofficial holiday coined by sitcom Parks and Recreation which sees "ladies celebrating ladies", Williams singled out a gay man who was clapping during the segment.

"If you're a man and you're clapping, you're not even a part of this," said Williams. "You don't understand the rules of the day. It's women going out and getting saucy and then going home. You’re not a part." 

She continued, "I don't care if you're gay. You don't get a [menstruation] every 28 days. You can do a lot that we do, but I get offended by the idea that we go through something you will never go through."

Wendy didn't stop there, however. Not only did she drag gay men for choosing to celebrate the fictional holiday, but Wendy also made some controversial comments about their fashion choices.

"And stop wearing our skirts and our heels," Williams continued. "Just saying, girls, what do we have for ourselves? Looky here now, gay men, you'll never be the women that we are. No matter how gay."

People soon slammed Williams, with many pointing out the hypocrisy in her commentary especially after she defended Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya.

Williams is yet to address her comments.

Back in January, she was forced to apologise for her "insensitive" comments about actor Joaquin Phoenix's cleft lip surgery scar, as well as lifting up the corner of her mouth with her finger to mimic a cleft lip.

