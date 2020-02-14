Wendy Williams labelled 'homophobic' for saying gay men 'should stop wearing our skirts and heels'

Wendy Williams is facing major backlash online for her 'homophobic' comments about gay men. Picture: Getty

The talk show host, 55, is facing major backlash online in response to her comments.

Wendy Williams is facing a great deal of criticism online for her controversial comments regarding gay men.

The talk show host, 55, has been labelled 'homophobic' and 'disgusting' after urging men to 'stop wearing our skirts and our heels' during the infamous Hot Topics segment of her show.

While discussing Galentine's Day, the unofficial holiday coined by sitcom Parks and Recreation which sees "ladies celebrating ladies", Williams singled out a gay man who was clapping during the segment.

"If you're a man and you're clapping, you're not even a part of this," said Williams. "You don't understand the rules of the day. It's women going out and getting saucy and then going home. You’re not a part."

She continued, "I don't care if you're gay. You don't get a [menstruation] every 28 days. You can do a lot that we do, but I get offended by the idea that we go through something you will never go through."

Wendy didn't stop there, however. Not only did she drag gay men for choosing to celebrate the fictional holiday, but Wendy also made some controversial comments about their fashion choices.

"And stop wearing our skirts and our heels," Williams continued. "Just saying, girls, what do we have for ourselves? Looky here now, gay men, you'll never be the women that we are. No matter how gay."

People soon slammed Williams, with many pointing out the hypocrisy in her commentary especially after she defended Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya.

The transphobic comments Wendy Williams made are just flat out unacceptable. For fuck’s sake. pic.twitter.com/DgcDY5yLyC — Jess Sardella (@jessnatale) February 13, 2020

How does Wendy Williams go from crying tears of joy over the Wade family supporting Zaya to saying gay men need to stop wearing heels and skirts I hate it here — hayley (@hayleyfdz) February 14, 2020

Wendy Williams, DAMN! She’s trying to cancel herself. A day after crying about Zaya, she says gay men need to stop wearing heels and skirts and then to bring up that they’ll never have a cycle is just disgusting, especially after yesterday’s show. — Marcus (@MarcusUntrell92) February 13, 2020

Wendy Williams not only being homophobic but transphobic. I’m disgusted but not surprised pic.twitter.com/OotL6xEam5 — Kristine Stewert (@mellbrustew_1) February 14, 2020

Yes, it was a disgusting moment and she meant every word...



I couldn't believe it..#WendyWilliams #lgbt https://t.co/VtpGdIyv1S — Rob (@DCRobMan) February 13, 2020

Williams is yet to address her comments.

Back in January, she was forced to apologise for her "insensitive" comments about actor Joaquin Phoenix's cleft lip surgery scar, as well as lifting up the corner of her mouth with her finger to mimic a cleft lip.