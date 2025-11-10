When are The Grammys 2026 & how to watch in the UK

When are The Grammys 2026 & how to watch in the UK. Picture: Getty Images

The Grammys are back! With some exciting nominees such as Cynthia Erivo, Kendrick Lamar, and Zara Larsson. But how do you watch them? And when are they? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Grammys are back for 2026, with the nominees dropping in November 2025, but how long do we have to wait?

The award show is one of the peaks of the music calendar, with the stars sure to show up on the red carpet, as well as some iconic celebrity performances.

With some exciting new nominations, as well as some iconic British representation – how do you tune in?

Here is everything you need to know.

When are The Grammys 2026?

Doechii. Picture: Getty Images

The Grammys are not until the start of next year, giving you plenty of time to prepare by listening to all the nominees.

They are premiering on February 1st, 2026.

The timings have not yet been officially announced, but last year's ceremony began at 8–11:30 p.m. ET / 5–8:30 p.m.This means they will be live from 1am in the UK.

How to watch The Grammys 2026 in the UK?

Kendrick Lamar. Picture: Getty Images

The Grammy Awards are not broadcast on live TV in the UK, but that doesn’t mean you need to miss out!The show is available live through a stream if you have Paramount+.

The catch is you have to have the Showtime extension.

There is also sometimes a free stream on The Grammys' official site, but it has not yet been revealed if this will be accessible in the UK.