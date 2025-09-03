Vybz Kartel tour setlist: When the concert starts & what songs he’ll perform

Vybz Kartel tour setlist: When the concert starts & what songs he’ll perform. Picture: Getty Images and Press

Vybz Kartel is taking over London, Manchester & Birmingham on ‘The Worl’ Boss Tour’, ahead of his Freedom Street Malta takeover, this September. But what songs is he performing? And when does he come on stage?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Vybz Kartel is back in the UK for his first show in the country in over 20 years, ‘The Worl’ Boss Tour’, taking over London, Birmingham, Manchester- but what is on his highly anticipated setlist?

The Dancehall King has made his long-awaited return to the British shores, where the artist has a huge fanbase, as well as, of course, his own connection to the nation through his English partner, Sidem Öztürk.

So, with fans waiting since 2004 to sing their hearts out and whine their waists, what songs is he going to be performing, and how long will he be on stage?

What is the Vybz Kartel tour setlist on ‘The Worl’ Boss Tour’?

Vybz Kartel. Picture: Getty Images

The ‘Fever’ singer has a lot of people to please, filling up some of the biggest arenas in the country with many different generations of fans who all want to see something different from Vybz.

The artist has released his official setlist on his official Instagram, giving fans insight into the night.

He is set to perform over 30 songs, taking fans across his entire career, which has spanned over 20 years!

So, what are the tracks?

Vybz Kartel. Picture: Getty Images

1. God Is The Greatest

2. Fever

3. Clark’s

4. Summertime

5. Virginity

6. Touch A Button

7. Come Home

8. Yuh love

9. Bicycle

10. Go Go Wine

11. Ramping Shop

12. Mr Officer

13. Turn and Wine

14. Gallis Anthem

15. Thank You Jah

16. Ever Blesses

17. Street Vybz Rum/ Pure Love

18. Slow Motion

19. Nah Let Go/Do Me That

20. Dancehall

21. Go Go Club

22. Never Scared (Nuh Fraid)

23. Best of Them (Badmind)

24. Bend Like Banana

25. Beg Yuh A Touch

26. Money Pon Me Brain

27. Dollar Sign

28. Jeans & Fitted

29. Miami Vice Episode

30. Unstoppable

31. Tun Up The Scheme

32. That Sweet You (Dumpa Truck)

33. Without Money

34. Proper English

35. I Know

36. Story Book

Offical Setlist. Picture: Instagram via @vybzkartel

When does the Vybz Kartel Concert start? And when does he come on stage?

Doors open for the concert at London’s O2 Arena and Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena at 6:30 pm, with Birmingham’s doors opening at 7:00 pm.

There is no known opening act, but fans can assume there will be a DJ to get the crowd warmed up.

Vybz Kartel. Picture: Alamy

With such a long setlist, it is expected that Vybz will be on stage for almost 2 whole hours.

Venue curfews range from 10:30 pm – 11:00 pm, so fans can expect the artist to be on stage between 8:00 pm-9:00 pm.

However, this is not set in stone, so get there early to make sure you don’t miss a thing, and most importantly, enjoy the atmosphere of tens of thousands of fans celebrating the legacy of the biggest Dancehall artist ever.