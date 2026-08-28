Vybz Kartel & Sidem Ozturk to star in new reality show

Vybz Kartel & Sidem Ozturk to star in new reality show. Picture: Instagram via @vybzkartel

Vybz Kartel is taking over London’s O2 in concert with Mavado, but ahead of the iconic history-making show, he has announced a brand new reality show with his fiancée and baby mum, Sidem Ozturk. But when will it be released? & What will it be about?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Vybz Kartel and his fiancée, Sidem Ozturk, recently announced that they were pregnant and expecting their first child together- but now, they’ve revealed they will be starring in a brand new reality show, Addi & Siddi, which Vybz has called I Love Lucy 2.0.

The King of Dancehall is at a stronger influence than ever, taking to social media to give fan better insight into his private life.

He has been with his current partner, Sidem, for over a decade; the British fan started out by sending him letters whilst he was incarcerated.

Vybz Kartel & Sidem. Picture: Getty Images

They have since moved from strength to strength, most recently announcing that they were expecting their first child together on the stage of Reggae Land.

But now, they are letting fans into their lives even more as they begin their journey together as parents, in a brand-new reality show, ‘Addi & Siddi’.

Vybz starred in his first reality show, Teacha’s Pet, back in 2011, which was a controversial dating show that saw 20 women compete for the affections of the Caribbean artist.

Speaking about his return to reality shows, he likened it to the 1950s reality show I Love Lucy , which was a relationship-led comedy reality show built around love and drama.

Vybz Kartel & Sidem. Picture: Instagram via @vybzkartel

While he has not yet revealed a lot of details about the upcoming show, he did mention a few things.

Speaking to Sleek Radio, he said: “Back in the day, as I said, the young Kartel, 20 girls in one house. Now Kartel, my wife in my house.”

He continued: “Picture—and this is for the older people—picture I Love Lucy 2.0.”

Vybz Kartel & Sidem. Picture: Instagram via @vybzkartel

The release date is yet to be confirmed, but fans are excited to get an inside look at the couple's relationship dynamic.

One fan commented: “This gon do good cus we love Sidem.”

Another said: “Prepare to be sickaaa dem!”