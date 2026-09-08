Vybz Kartel & Mavado London O2 Concert Setlist: Gaza v Gully 2026
8 September 2026, 17:24
Dancehall legends Vybz Kartel & Mavado are coming to London to put on an extra-special concert at The O2. But what Vybz Kartel songs will he perform? What songs are on the Gaza v Gully setlist? Here are all the details.
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Vybz Kartel and Mavado are two of the biggest names in the Dancehall scene, and they are taking over The O2 arena in London for a once-in-a-lifetime concert, but what songs will they perform? What songs are on the Gaza v Gully setlist?
The pair famously had a feud during the early 2000s, deeply dividing Jamaican fans who were forced to ‘pick a side’ in the competition between the two artists.
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However, the pair reunited and squashed the beef in June 2025, following the ‘Fever’ artists' release from prison, in the music video ‘You Remind Me’.
Since then they performed in Jamaica at the iconic ‘A Taste of Reggae Sumfest 2026’ for the first time since the early 2000, and they are now bringing the concert to the UK.
But what songs will they perform?
Here is the full setlist.
Full setlist for Vybz Kartel & Mavado London O2 Concert
While it is hard to predict the exact order of songs and how the show will work, there are a few details that we can use to make a solid prediction.
Using a combination of Mavado and Vybz’ most recent performances, we can gauge what songs they will perform.
We also know The O2 has an 11 pm curfew, meaning the show is expected to be at least 2 hours.
Here is the setlist:
Mavado — On the Rock
Mavado — Gully Side
Mavado — So Special
Mavado — Star Boy
Mavado — Real McKoy
Mavado — Gangsta Life
Mavado — Delilah
Mavado — Weh Dem A Do
Mavado — Top Shatta Nah Miss
Mavado — Amazing Grace
Vybz Kartel — Broad Daylight
Mavado — Nuh Bleach Wid Cream
Vybz Kartel — G*n Shot
Mavado — Informa
Vybz Kartel — Mafraudo
Mavado — Real Killa
Vybz Kartel — Last Man Standing
Mavado — Chat Too Much
Vybz Kartel — Nah Go Nuh Weh
Mavado — Warn Dem
Vybz Kartel — Real Badman
Vybz Kartel — Fever
Vybz Kartel — Love Dem
Vybz Kartel — Romping Shop
Mavado — Squeeze B****t
Mavado — When You Feel Lonely
Vybz Kartel — Bicycle
Vybz Kartel — Beg Yuh A F***
Vybz Kartel — Mr Officer
Mavado — I'm So Special
Mavado — Million Dollar Man
Mavado — Give It All To Me
Mavado — Caribbean Girls
Vybz Kartel — Summertime
Vybz Kartel — It Bend Like Banana
Vybz Kartel — Whine Fi Mi
Vybz Kartel — Thank You Jah
Vybz Kartel — Hope & Pray
Vybz Kartel — God Is The Greatest
Vybz Kartel — The Messiah
Mavado — Ever Blessed
Vybz Kartel & Mavado — Happiest Days