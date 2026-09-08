Vybz Kartel & Mavado London O2 Concert Setlist: Gaza v Gully 2026

Vybz Kartel & Mavado London O2 Concert Setlist: Gaza v Gully 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Dancehall legends Vybz Kartel & Mavado are coming to London to put on an extra-special concert at The O2. But what Vybz Kartel songs will he perform? What songs are on the Gaza v Gully setlist? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Vybz Kartel and Mavado are two of the biggest names in the Dancehall scene, and they are taking over The O2 arena in London for a once-in-a-lifetime concert, but what songs will they perform? What songs are on the Gaza v Gully setlist?

The pair famously had a feud during the early 2000s, deeply dividing Jamaican fans who were forced to ‘pick a side’ in the competition between the two artists.

However, the pair reunited and squashed the beef in June 2025, following the ‘Fever’ artists' release from prison, in the music video ‘You Remind Me’.

Vybz Kartel & Mavado. Picture: Getty Images

Since then they performed in Jamaica at the iconic ‘A Taste of Reggae Sumfest 2026’ for the first time since the early 2000, and they are now bringing the concert to the UK.

But what songs will they perform?

Here is the full setlist.

Full setlist for Vybz Kartel & Mavado London O2 Concert

Vybz Kartel & Mavado. Picture: Getty Images

While it is hard to predict the exact order of songs and how the show will work, there are a few details that we can use to make a solid prediction.

Using a combination of Mavado and Vybz’ most recent performances, we can gauge what songs they will perform.

We also know The O2 has an 11 pm curfew, meaning the show is expected to be at least 2 hours.

Here is the setlist:

Mavado. Picture: Getty Images

Mavado — On the Rock

Mavado — Gully Side

Mavado — So Special

Mavado — Star Boy

Mavado — Real McKoy

Mavado — Gangsta Life

Mavado — Delilah

Mavado — Weh Dem A Do

Mavado — Top Shatta Nah Miss

Mavado — Amazing Grace

Vybz Kartel — Broad Daylight

Mavado — Nuh Bleach Wid Cream

Vybz Kartel — G*n Shot

Mavado — Informa

Vybz Kartel — Mafraudo

Mavado — Real Killa

Vybz Kartel — Last Man Standing

Mavado — Chat Too Much

Vybz Kartel — Nah Go Nuh Weh

Mavado — Warn Dem

Vybz Kartel — Real Badman

Vybz Kartel — Fever

Vybz Kartel — Love Dem

Vybz Kartel — Romping Shop

Mavado — Squeeze B****t

Mavado — When You Feel Lonely

Vybz Kartel — Bicycle

Vybz Kartel — Beg Yuh A F***

Vybz Kartel — Mr Officer

Mavado — I'm So Special

Mavado — Million Dollar Man

Mavado — Give It All To Me

Mavado — Caribbean Girls

Vybz Kartel — Summertime

Vybz Kartel — It Bend Like Banana

Vybz Kartel — Whine Fi Mi

Vybz Kartel — Thank You Jah

Vybz Kartel — Hope & Pray

Vybz Kartel — God Is The Greatest

Vybz Kartel — The Messiah

Mavado — Ever Blessed

Vybz Kartel & Mavado — Happiest Days