How old is Vybz Kartel? & How many kids does he have?

How old is Vybz Kartel? & How many kids does he have? Picture: Getty Images & Instagram

Vybz Kartel recently announced that his fiancée, Sidem Özturk, was pregnant and expecting their first child together. But how old is Vybz Kartel? What is Sidem’s age? & How many other children does he have?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Vybz Kartel just announced that his future wife and fiancée, Sidem Özturk, is pregnant and expecting their first baby together, but how old are they both? & How many children does Vybz have?

The couple is one of Dancehall’s most famous relationships, being together since 2015, originally communicating whilst he was in prison in Jamaica.

The pair first officially met in person in 2019, and have gone from strength to strength since.

Vybz Kartel. Picture: Getty Images

On August 2nd, the ‘Fever’ artist brought his fiancée on stage with him at Reggae Land, and announced that she was expecting their first child together, in a super cute moment.

But how old are they? & How many children does Vybz have?

Here are all the details.

How old is Vybz Kartel? & How old is his fiancé Sidem Özturk?

Vybz Kartel & Sidem Ozturk. Picture: Instagram

Vybz was born on January 7th, 1976.

He recently celebrated his 50th birthday in style with Sidem by his side and other celebs like Spice and DJ Khaled in attendance.

Sidem’s birthday is November 14th.

She is believed to be 36 years old.

How many kids does Vybz Kartel have?

Vybz Kartel and kids. Picture: Instagram

With one more on the way, Vybz is set to have 8 kids in total!

His eldest is 23 years old.

Not much information is available for most of his children, but his two eldest kids have followed in his footsteps and are also music artists.

His first three children are his sons, Jaheim a.k.a. Likkle Vybz (23), Akheel a.k.a. Likkle Addi (21), and Aiko a.k.a World Boss Jr., who is thought to be between 18 and 20 years old.

Vybz is also the father to Adi’anna a.k.a. Girl Boss (19), Amani (15), Shahiem and Kahieme.

While the details are few and far in between about the artist's children, it is thought that he is a good father, who is proud of his children.