Vybz Kartel proposes to longtime girlfriend Sidem Öztürk months after leaving prison

6 November 2024, 12:48

Vybz Kartel proposes to longtime girlfriend Sidem Öztürk months after leaving prison. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

Dancehall star Vybz Kartel has proposed to his longtime girlfriend Sidem mere months after being released from jail.

Vybz Kartel has taken his relationship with longtime girlfriend Sidem Öztürk one step further after proposing to her.

The Dancehall artist, born Adijah Palmer, got down on one knee in a heartfelt moment.

Kartel was released from prison earlier this year, and had been long-distance with Sidem, who is from London, until his release.

Vybz Kartel has proposed to his girlfriend.
Vybz Kartel has proposed to his girlfriend. Picture: Getty

Vybz Kartel shared an Instagram video of the proposal to girlfriend SIidem, where he surprised her in a hotel room.

He shared his joy with the proposal with his fans on Instagram, flashing the engagement ring to the camera.

He captioned the heartfelt announcement: "It’s official… I proposed in prison, but I proposed in real life."

He further paid tribute to Sidem as he said: "You were there when I needed you most, and I’ll never leave you, baby. I cherish every visit, every phone call, and all the moments we spent talking, laughing, and even crying together.

"You’ve been my rock, my best friend, and my companion. I pray we stay together for as long as I live. I love you, baby.”

Vybz Kartel and Sidem Öztürk first met in 2015, and have been long-distance for nine years, due to the dancehall singer being in jail in Jamaica.

Vybz Kartel and Sidem are engaged!
Vybz Kartel and Sidem are engaged! Picture: Instagram @vybzkartel

Kartel was released from prison in July after his murder conviction was overturned, and the pair have since launched their own YouTube channel which offers fans a closer glimpse at their relationship.

The 48-year-old was originally given a life sentence in 2014 for the killing of his associate Clive 'Lizard' Williams in Jamaica.

The artist released numerous songs and projects whilst in prison, many of which have been critically acclaimed.

