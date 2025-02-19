Who is Vybz Kartel's girlfriend Sidem Öztürk? Age, Ethnicity & More Revealed

19 February 2025, 14:04

Who is Vybz Kartel's girlfriend Sidem Öztürk? Age, Ethnicity & More Revealed
Who is Vybz Kartel's girlfriend Sidem Öztürk? Age, Ethnicity & More Revealed. Picture: Instagram

Who is Vybz Kartel's fiancé Sidem Öztürk? Here's all the details including her age, where she's from and more.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Vybz Kartel is set to have a huge 2025 after winning a MOBO Award and announced to be joining Drake on Sunday night of Wireless Festival in 2025.

The 49-year-old dancehall artist was recently released from prison in Jamaica last year after spending more than a decade behind bars.

So, who is Vybz Kartel's girlfriend Sidem and what do we know about her? Here's everything to know about his soon-to-be wife.

Vybz Kartel performs during the MOBO Awards 2025 at the Utilita Arena on February 18, 2025
Vybz Kartel performs during the MOBO Awards 2025 at the Utilita Arena on February 18, 2025. Picture: Getty

How old is Vybz Kartel's girlfriend Sidem Öztürk?

Sidem is 32-years-old and is from London.

She is of Kurdish descent, and was born in Turkey. She moved to the UK at a young age and has lived in London for 30 years.

Öztürk pursued her education in psychology, sociology, and philosophy and reportedly worked as a social worker with vulnerable adults and children, according to Fox 5 News.

How long has Vybz Kartel's been with Sidem Öztürk?

Vybz and Sidem have been together since the dancehall artist was in prison.

The duo began writing letters to each other in 2015. However, they finally met in 2019 once she traveled to Jamaica.

He proposed to her and the pair are set to get married in early 2025.

Revealing how her engagement went, she said: "How it happened was. we were just calling each other ‘hubby' and ‘wifey" and he was like, ‘We’re heading toward marriage so you calling me hubby, or me calling you wifey is not serious enough.

"So you’re my fiancée, we’re going to get married,’” she said.

Since leaving prison, Vybz and Sidem made an appearance at the Grammy Awards and the 2025 MOBOS.

Vybz Kartel and Sidem.
Vybz Kartel and Sidem. Picture: Instagram

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Rihanna shares heartfelt message after A$AP Rocky found not guilty in gun assault trial

Rihanna shares heartfelt message after A$AP Rocky found not guilty in gun assault trial

The 2025 MOBO Awards: Winners, Performers & How to Watch

The 2025 MOBO Awards: Winners, Performers & How to Watch

Frank Ocean Film 2025: Cast, Release Date & More

Frank Ocean Film 2025: Cast, Release Date & More

Why did Drake throw DeMar DeRozan's NBA jersey off stage in Australia?

Why did Drake throw DeMar DeRozan's NBA jersey off stage in Australia?

Trending

Frank Ocean sparks dating rumours with UFC fighter Payton Talbott amid Valentines Day date

Frank Ocean sparks dating rumours with UFC fighter Payton Talbott amid Valentines Day date

The BRIT Awards 2025: Full list of nominations & how to vote

The BRIT Awards 2025: Full list of nominations & how to vote

Cardi B dating history: from ex-husband Offset to rumoured boyfriend Stefon Diggs

Cardi B dating history: from ex-husband Offset to rumoured boyfriend Stefon Diggs

Cardi B

Who are 'The Mandem' performing with Drake at Wireless Festival 2025?

Who are 'The Mandem' performing with Drake at Wireless Festival 2025?

Drake at Wireless Festival 2025: Line up, dates, tickets & more

Drake at Wireless Festival 2025: Line up, dates, tickets & more

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working