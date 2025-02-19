Who is Vybz Kartel's girlfriend Sidem Öztürk? Age, Ethnicity & More Revealed

Who is Vybz Kartel's fiancé Sidem Öztürk? Here's all the details including her age, where she's from and more.

Vybz Kartel is set to have a huge 2025 after winning a MOBO Award and announced to be joining Drake on Sunday night of Wireless Festival in 2025.

The 49-year-old dancehall artist was recently released from prison in Jamaica last year after spending more than a decade behind bars.

So, who is Vybz Kartel's girlfriend Sidem and what do we know about her? Here's everything to know about his soon-to-be wife.

Vybz Kartel performs during the MOBO Awards 2025 at the Utilita Arena on February 18, 2025. Picture: Getty

How old is Vybz Kartel's girlfriend Sidem Öztürk?

Sidem is 32-years-old and is from London.

She is of Kurdish descent, and was born in Turkey. She moved to the UK at a young age and has lived in London for 30 years.

Öztürk pursued her education in psychology, sociology, and philosophy and reportedly worked as a social worker with vulnerable adults and children, according to Fox 5 News.

How long has Vybz Kartel's been with Sidem Öztürk?

Vybz and Sidem have been together since the dancehall artist was in prison.

The duo began writing letters to each other in 2015. However, they finally met in 2019 once she traveled to Jamaica.

He proposed to her and the pair are set to get married in early 2025.

Revealing how her engagement went, she said: "How it happened was. we were just calling each other ‘hubby' and ‘wifey" and he was like, ‘We’re heading toward marriage so you calling me hubby, or me calling you wifey is not serious enough.

"So you’re my fiancée, we’re going to get married,’” she said.

Since leaving prison, Vybz and Sidem made an appearance at the Grammy Awards and the 2025 MOBOS.