How to vote in Love Island final & when does the vote close? Picture: ITV

Love Island 2025 is coming to a close tonight after eight weeks of the Islanders flirting it up in the sun, after the shock dumping of Meg Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams, any couple from Yasmin & Jamie, Shakira & Harry, Angel & Ty and Toni & Cach can win!

By Shanai Dunglinson

Love Island 2025 is coming to a close this Monday, the 4th August, after serving up weeks of drama and love on British TV screens, with islanders Yasmin Pettet & Jamie Rhodes, Shakira Khan & Harry Cooksley, Toni Laites & Cach Mercer, and Angel Swift & Ty Ishwerwood all making it to the final.

With it being the most unpredictable final ever, with none of the couples taking their romance to the next stage, how do you have your say on who you think should win?

Love Island 2025. Picture: ITV

The final is debuting tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX, so make sure you are locked in for a finale that is sure to promise twists and turns right up until the end.

So, how do you vote for your favourite couple?

How do I vote for Love Island 2025 winners?

For viewers who have been engaging in votes throughout the series, the process will feel familiar.

Fans have to download the official Love Island app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Yasmin & Jamie. Picture: ITV

The app has a page for voting that will then take you to an external webpage where you can then pick between the 4 couples in the final.

The only information you need to have is your phone number, which it will verify, and your vote will be counted!

When does the Love Island 2025 final vote close?

Fans are given the opportunity to vote not once, but twice for this year's winners.

The initial vote closes at 8:45 pm on Monday, 4th August.

The second vote opens at 9 pm when the final premieres, and the closing time for this will be announced live.

So, to avoid disappointment, get your votes in now!