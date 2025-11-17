How to vote on I’m A Celebrity 2025

How to vote on I’m A Celebrity 2025. Picture: ITV

By Shanai Dunglinson

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Is back for 2025, with a stacked lineup of celebrities, including Ruby Wax, Jack Osbourne, Aitch, and Martin Kemp joining the jungle. But how do you watch, and have your say? Here are all the details on how to get voting.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! is back for 2025, with celebrities Ruby Wax, Martin Kemp, Aitch and Angry Ginge already bursting onto screens on the show's premiere on November 17th, already being put through their paces in some gruelling tasks.

The show is a fan-favourite, always letting viewers get ready for the festive period, putting celebrities through some of the most terrifying experiences.

Aitch, friend of Capital XTRA, is debuting his Northern charm on screen, pairing up with his Manchester mate, Angry Ginge.

I'm A Celeb full cast 2025. Picture: ITV

The first challenge has been announced as the disgusting but iconic eating challenge, with the streamer Angry Ginge and Ruby Wax being selected as the first of the cast to face the challenge.

But how do you vote, to make sure you have your say in the next Bushtucker Trial?

Here is all you need to know.

How do I vote on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here?

Fans are able to vote this year via the official I’m A Celeb app, downloadable through relevant app stores.

Viewers can also vote for free via the ITV website right here.

You are allowed 5 votes during the voting period, which is always announced live on the show.

The voting window is normally rather quick, so make sure you are ready to have your say!

I’m A Celeb is on at 9 pm every night for the next three weeks, on ITVX and ITV2.