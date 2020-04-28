M Huncho reveals his isolation routine and talks 'becoming Mayor Of London'

The 'Huncholini The 1st' star joined us for an interview whilst isolating at home.

With the world stuck indoors isolating from the coronavirus pandemic, Capital XTRA breakfast presenters Yinka & Shayna Marie caught up with rapper M Huncho to find out how he's dealing with living in isolation and what he's been up to whilst he's been at home.

The masked rapper also explains the thoughts behind his recent 'campaign' to become the Mayor Of London and reveals the hilarious ways he's kept his identity a secret.

