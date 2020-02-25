Dane Baptiste reacts to DaBaby, Aitch, Megan Thee Stallion & more

Comedian Dane Baptiste shares his thoughts on some new rap songs from artists including Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby.

Comedian Dane Baptiste is no newcomer to the Hip Hop music scene. The funnyman has a keen interest in Hip Hop music and as a dual citizen of both the UK and America he certainly knows a thing or two about music from both sides of the Atlantic.

So we decided to play Dane some Hip Hop tracks and film his reaction, as part of our 'Comedians React To Rap Songs' series, and it's fair to say he had some hilarious thoughts on these tracks from Fivio Foreign, DaBaby, DigDat X Aitch and Megan Thee Stallion.

From anecdotes about the problems with twerking at home to talk about the ineffective weaponry of Harley Quinn, if you love Hip Hop and comedy geniuses then this is an absolute must-watch.

