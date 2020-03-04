Ben Schwartz reacts to Roddy Ricch, Saweetie, Young T & Bugsey and more

Sonic The Hedgehog star Ben Schwartz reacts to Roddy Ricch, Young T & Bugsey and more.

Taking a break from starring alongside Jim Carrey and voicing Sonic in the 2020 movie 'Sonic the Hedgehog', actor Ben Schwartz dropped by Capital XTRA to share his opinions on some of the biggest songs (and their music videos) around right now.

Having previously appeared on shows including The Simpsons, BoJack Horseman and more recently DuckTales, Ben Schwartz is arguably best known for playing Jean-Ralphio Saperstein in cult comedy show Parks & Recreation, but we've never heard his thoughts on rap music before...until now!

"Sonic the Hedgehog" London Fan Screening. Picture: Getty

Check out what the funnyman thought of Saweetie's 'My Type', Young T & Bugsey's collaboration with Headie One 'Don't Rush' and more in the video above.

We'd never seen someone react to a Roddy Ricch video as though it was the wildest rollercoaster ride ever, but it turns out there's a first time for everything.

If you enjoy watching Ben react to some new rap songs, make sure you check out fellow comedians Romesh Ranganathan, Mo Gilligan and Dane Baptiste sharing their thoughts on some modern-day classics.

