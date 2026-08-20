Usher speaks out on fake Usher clone on tour

Usher speaks out on fake Usher clone on tour. Picture: Getty Images

Usher is currently on his ‘The R&B Tour’, and fans have stirred up rumours of an alleged body double. The singer has responded to the clone rumours, and here is what he had to say about it.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Usher has finally responded to rumours that he used a clone or body double whilst performing on tour, with fans sure it was a ‘fake’ Usher.

The R&B artist is notoriously one of the best stage performers known not just for his vocal talents but his dance moves.

He famously took over the Super Bowl halftime stage in 2024 and it feels like he has not left the stage since.

Usher. Picture: Getty Images

Usher is currently on tour across the US, but a particular clip went viral from his New Jersey concert.

In the video the performer can be seen dancing, but fans were convinced it wasn’t actually the Grammy-winner.

One fan wrote: “USHER REALLY SENT OUT A LOOK-ALIKE AND THOUGHT WE WOULDN’T NOTICE 😭💀.”

Another said: “You can tell it's fake usher cuz his top didn’t come off! 😂😂 “

🔥 Did an Usher 'clone' perform at MetLife Stadium? Viral video sparks look-alike claims as fans demand refund.😳



That's not an Usher clone, that's a regular stiff dude trying to be Usher!🤣 pic.twitter.com/y4jpX236wC — Trey King 🦅 (@treythetruth213) August 9, 2026

But now, Usher has responded himself, shutting down the rumours in a comical way.

Under one of the viral videos he commented: “Ya’ll are funny , clone? They can’t clone this?”

He added: “How ya’ll come up with this? AI ain’t that advanced.”

So, while some fans do remain doubtful, the 47-year-old clearly found it amusing.