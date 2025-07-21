Who is Uma from Love Island engaged to? Her boyfriend Wil & how long they’ve been together

Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson from Love Island are engaged after being together for just over a year. As Uma put pregnancy rumours to bed, who is the man she is set to marry?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Love Island's Will and Uma have their first flat

Love Island alumni Wil Anderson and Uma Jammeh are engaged and set to start planning their wedding very soon after the bombshell’s appearance on Aftersun.

The pair first met just last year on the show’s last season, which saw Mimi Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan win, and the couple leaving the show clearly loved-up.

When Uma first entered the villa, she revealed she had never been in a relationship before, and now she has had the fast-track to engagement!

Uma and Will. Picture: Instagram via @wilanderson

After a rocky Casa Amor, the pair rekindled their connection, up until new bombshell Ruben Collins picked the stunner, causing Will to be dumped.

It is this dumping that made their most famous on-screen moment, with Uma dramatically announcing she was leaving immediately for her love.

She said: “I’m not staying here without him. What am I even gonna do in here without him?”

Uma gets upset after seeing Wil kiss Lucy

Jess White even said in response to her decision, “I hope he realises how lucky he is to leave this experience for him. I hope he does”, and clearly he did!

They were also the only ones in the heart rate challenge that raised each other’s heart rate the most, which, if you’ve watched the show, is a rarity!

They left the villa saying they were in love and they have delivered on this promise, letting the nation in to their relationship and now there is sure to be wedding content on the way.

Who is Wil Anderson and how old is he?

Wil Anderson. Picture: Instagram via@wilanderson

Wil Anderson is originally from Whitley Bay, a town near Newcastle, so he comes with the Geordie charm.

He entered the villa on day 12, with the famous bombshell Grace Jackson by his side.

Wil was originally a quantity surveyor but now works as an influencer and boxer!

The ex-Islander recently lost his first professional fight against the dance group Diversity’s Jordan Banjo.He entered the villa at 23, but is now 24 years old.

His fiancée is 24 also.

How long have Uma Jammeh and Will Anderson been together?

The couple first met on Day 12 of the last season of Love Island in 2024, which would have been filmed on either the 12th or 13th of June.

They dramatically left the show together on episode 37, but they made it official when Will asked her to be his girlfriend just days after they landed back in the UK.

So officially they have been together a whole year now, and the Islander is clearly a man with a plan!

They announced their engagement via Instagram, Uma posting shots of the proposal on the 16th of July, to her almost a million followers.

The pair were sat upon a clifftop in Mallorca, the city where they originally met of course, how romantic!

Uma and Wil had originally bought a flat together in September 2024, even expanding their family with a little puppy in June.

Wil and Uma. Picture: Instagram via @wilanderson

Is Uma Jammeh pregnant?

The star has been facing pregnancy rumours since February 2025, following a TikTok posted by fellow Islander Mimi Ngulube.She profusely denied the allegations.

She said: "I am healthy and happy and feel as beautiful as ever. And definitely not pregnant. Lots of love, Uma.”

However, some fans have sparked the rumours again following her appearance on Love Island After sun on the 20th July.

One fan commented: “Please don’t jump, don’t my throat but I think she’s pregnant.”

However, the haters are always present, and Uma is happily engaged with her man!

So, whilst we are all green with envy, no one can knock this Love Island success story off cloud 9.