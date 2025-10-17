UK tours you don’t want to miss in 2025/2026: From Dave to D-Block Europe

UK tours you don’t want to miss in 2025/2026: From Dave to D-Block Europe. Picture: Getty Images

This coming winter and spring, there is a lot going on in the music scene, and lots of artists are traveling across the pond for UK fans. But how do you make sure you're there? Here is all ticket, venue, and date information for incoming gigs.

By Shanai Dunglinson

The UK is being blessed with some of the industry’s icons this coming year, from Dave to Mariah the Scientist, and a whole lot more - but how do you make sure you’ve got tickets?

The music calendar is packed with some names that haven’t even toured the UK yet, and we are here to let you in on all the information so you don’t miss out.

So how do you get tickets, and who is touring?

Here are all the details.

D-Block Europe 2025 UK Tour

D-Block Europe. Picture: Alamy

D-Block Europe are taking over the UK in what is reportedly going to be their last tour before retirement.

They are set to headline The O2 for two nights, as well as going all across the UK.

Performing hits like ‘Overseas’ and ‘UFO’, as well as their upcoming album ‘PTSD 2’, the energy is set to be amazing.

You can find out all you need to know right here.

Gunna 2026 ‘Wun of Wun’ UK tour

Gunna. Picture: Getty Images

Gunna is back in the UK after over 6 years!

The US rapper has made waves with his albums ‘The Last Wun’, ‘Wun of Wun’, and many more, and he is finally gracing UK audiences for the first tour since 2019.

Fans are anticipating the tour to be great, with the rapper sure to be happy to be back!

You can get all your tour information here, including ticket information.

Mariah the Scientist 2026 UK Tour

Mariah the Scientist. Picture: Getty Images

The R&B breakthrough act, Mariah the Scientist, is doing her first-ever UK tour next January.

The star has made headlines with her ex-partner Young Thug, but now is making an impact with her music.

With hits like ‘Burning Blue’ charting in the UK, the energy is sure to be electric.

You can get all the details from dates to tickets right here.

Dave ‘The Boy Who Played the Harp’ UK tour 2026

Dave. Picture: Getty Images

Dave, the UK rap icon, is back!

After a two-year hiatus, he is not just releasing a new album, but taking over The O2 for two nights, as well as touring the rest of Europe.

For hits like ‘Location’ and ‘Lazarus’, this is the show for you.

Here is all your information.

That’s your tour fix, so all the best gigs are on your radar; you can thank us later!