UK Black Pride 2025: Where & when it’s happening & performers

UK Black Pride is back for August 2025, celebrating its 20th anniversary with its biggest Pride ever. Promising great vibes with live music and celebrity performances – But where and when is it?

UK Black Pride is back for Summer 2025, serving up the biggest event yet, as it is now officially crowned the biggest celebration for LGBTQIA+ who are African, Asian, Caribbean, Latin American, and of Middle Eastern descent.

The day is always the best vibes with a mixture of drag performers, community stalls, live music performers, and a whole lot more.

The organisation is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and is sure to pull out all of the stops, with this year’s theme selection title ‘Becoming'.

Phyll Opoku-Gyimah, the UK Black Pride CEO, said: “Our theme this year, ‘Becoming’, celebrates UK Black Pride coming of age and our community’s resilience through challenging times. It’s no secret that this year has been challenging for the community with political rollbacks and DEI cuts. We’ve resisted and thrived to become bigger, better, bolder, and braver through the years.”

It is a completely free event, promising to be the most accessible UK Black Pride ever, championing inclusivity.

So when and where is the event? Here is everything you need to know.

When is UK Black Pride?

UK Black Pride is for one day and one day only every year.

This year, the celebrations are taking place on Sunday, August 10th, 2025.

The event takes place from 12pm-9pm.

Where is UK Black Pride?

The event this year is at a familiar venue where Black Pride has been since 2022.

It will be held in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Stratford.

Over 15,000 people are expected to attend.

Who is performing at UK Black Pride?

This year’s Black Pride is being hosted by none other than Will Njobvu and Rikki Beadle-Blair, as well as others set to be announced.

Celebrity performances come in the form of Drag Race UK superstars and black icons, Black Peppa and Tayce.

Durand Benner will also be performing on the main stage, so expect a great live music performance.

The Dance Tent also has its own line-up of iconic DJs, including: Kiara Felippe, Blackcatt, and DJ Biggy C.

If the festivities of the day aren’t enough to keep you occupied, you can carry on the party at the official afterparties.

This year’s official afterparties will take place at Colour Factory and The Steel Yard, in collaboration with The Connection Party.

Pre-sale tickets are now available, and wristbands for entry can be collected from volunteers throughout the day.

The event, whilst remaining free, is accepting donations to keep the organisation running here.

So, stay safe, stay hydrated, and most importantly, have a blast!