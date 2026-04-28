Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua fight: Date & Have they fought before?

Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua fight: Date & When did they last fight? Picture: Getty Images

Anthony Joshua is back, pulling Tyson Fury out of retirement, fighting the Gypsy King, and Kristian Prenga. Tyson Fury and AJ have never fought before. What is the date of the next Tyson Fury Anthony Joshua fight? & How do you get tickets? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are set for a fight following their previous failed plans, AJ pulling the Gypsy King out of retirement – so when is the Fury vs. Joshua fight? & Is AJ fighting Prenga next?

The British G.O.A.T.S of boxing are back for another taste, in a very exciting announcement that fans have been hoping for for years.

Despite announcing his retirement back in January 2025, following his second defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, fans thought it was really over.

Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua. Picture: Getty Images

The pair are both previous heavyweight champions, and have a lot to gain by winning this fight, with AJ recently coming out of a brief hiatus following the shock death of his coach and trainer.

So, when is the fight? How do you watch? And are there tickets?

Here are all the details.

When is the AJ vs. Tyson Fury fight? & Where is it?

Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua. Picture: Getty Images

The pair are set to clash for the first time in their almost two-decade-long career, with previous plans falling through.

Fans have been waiting for this fight for years, and it didn’t look like it was going to happen, but it has been confirmed!

Eddie Hearn, AJ’s boxing promoter, confirmed the news on April 27th.

He wrote: “Signed, sealed, delivered! AJ v Fury is on!”Anthony Joshua’s first fight following his hiatus following his December 2025 win against Jake Paul.

AJ & Eddie Hearn. Picture: Getty Images

His first comeback fight is against an Albanian heavyweight, Kristian Prenga, in Saudi Arabia, on July 25th.

However, because of how early on the Tyson and AJ negotiations are, the date is yet to be confirmed.

Because of timelines, though, it is safe to assume that the iconic fight will be taking place in the back-end of 2026, estimated to be in November.

How to get tickets to the Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury fight?

Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury. Picture: Getty Images

Whilst the date is unconfirmed at this stage, ticket sales are already being discussed.

With Saudi Arabia’s notorious Entertainment official, Turki Al-Sheikh, confirming the fight, it is uncertain if the fight will happen in London or Saudi Arabia.

Tickets are not on sale just yet, but some sites have already opened up for fans to be notified when tickets are announced, like this one here.

It is set to be streamed on Netflix.

So, whilst the details are still up in there, fans can rest assured that an AJ & Tyson fight is on the way!