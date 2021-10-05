Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder fight 3: how to watch & when it’s happening

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder from how to watch in the UK to when it’s taking place.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are set to step into the ring for the third time in a matter of days.

The two boxing opponents will take on their third fight after their first fight finished in a draw, back in 2018.

Fury took home the WBC heavyweight title following Fury vs Wilder fight 2, and neither sportsman has fought since then.

The third instalment to their trilogy fight was initially set to take place this summer but was put on hold.

Here’s everything we know about the new confirmed date for fight 3 and how to watch it in the UK…

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 is taking place this weekend. Picture: Getty

When is Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder fight 3?

The fight will take place on Saturday, October 9.

The expected main event of Fury vs Wilder will start at around 4am BST.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will step into the ring for the third time. Picture: Alamy

How to watch Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder fight 3 in the UK

Fury vs Wilder 3 will be broadcast live on pay-per-view on BT Sport Box Office in the UK and it will cost £24.95.

You can also watch live online via the website or BT Sport Box Office app if you have purchased the fight.

