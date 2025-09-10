Is Tyrique Hyde going back on Love Island?

Is Tyrique Hyde going back on Love Island? Picture: Getty Images

Tyrique Hyde is suspected to be part of the brand new Love Island Games cast, after previously coming third in Love Island 2023 with his ex-girlfriend, Ella Thomas. But is he on our TV screens again? And who else is on the show? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Love Island Games set to return

Tyrique Hyde has been a long-standing fan-favourite of the hit Love Island series, becoming iconic and building a social media presence off the back of his popularity.

He had recently gained massive popularity for his livestreams on Twitch, where he gave commentary on the previous Love Island and Love Island USA series.

It has now been revealed that Ty is going to be joining the show’s newer spin-off show, Love Island Games.

The show fuses all of the global franchises of the show, including USA, Australia and even Malta, as well as many more, to bring contestants together for a fun-packed show.

Ella Thomas & Tyrique Hyde. Picture: ITV

The twist, though, is that they not only compete for love but have a series of games and challenges to win, in order to be crowned the winners and be rewarded $100,000 (£73,800).

Love Island Games is filmed in Fiji, making it a fresh location for the British star.

The cheeky chappy, famous for stirring the pot, is already causing drama in his preview of the show.

He said: “If I find a girl that I like, and she’s s**t at challenged. I’m gonna’ weigh up how much I like her, because feelings change, money never changes!”

Love Island Games Series 1. Picture: Getty Images

When is Love Island Games airing and how do you watch?

Love Island Games premieres on the 16th of September; however, because the show is American, it debuts at 1am on the 17th of September for British viewers.

It is broadcast by the US channel Peacock, but will be available to Sky TV and NowTV customers exclusively.

Who is in the Love Island Games Cast 2025?

The cast so far consists of just 2 UK contestants, but features lots of familiar faces from the successful Love Island USA cast that fans may recognise from their social media.

Love Island Games Series 1. Picture: Getty Images

Tyrique Hyde | Season 10 UK

Lucinda Strafford | Season 7, UK & Season 5, Australia

Andrea Carmona | Season 6, USA

Andreina Santos | Season 7, USA

Charlie Georgio | Season 7, USA

Garbi Denteh | Season 4, Netherlands

Mert Okatan | Season 2 & 3, Netherlands

Christopher Seeley | Season 7, USA

Isaiah Campbell | Season 4, USA

Josh Goldstein | Season 3, USA

Kay Kay Gray | Season 5, USA

Kendall Washington | Season 6, USA

Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr | Series 1, Malta

Solène Favreau| Series 2, France

Other Islanders are expected to join throughout the season, so we should expect the unexpected, as always!