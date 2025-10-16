Tyler, The Creator at All Points East 2026: Tickets, Dates, Venue and more

Tyler, The Creator is coming to the UK, taking over the London festival, All Points East, alongside the likes of Sexxy Red. Vince Staples and Mariah the Scientist. But how do you go? Here is everything you need to know.

Tyler, The Creator is taking over the UK next year, at the all-famous and iconic All Points East music festival, alongside DJ Mustard, Sexyy Redd, and many more.

With his popular album releases like ‘IGOR’, ‘CHROMOKOPIA’, and now ‘DON’T TAP THE GLASS’, he is sure to put on a legendary performance.

The Grammy-winning artist is the first-ever back-to-back headliner, taking to the stage both days of the festival in Summer 2026.

So how do you make sure you’re there?

Here are all the details.

When is Tyler, The Creator at All Points East 2026?

The ‘Earfquake’ rapper is coming to London next Summer, sure to perform his latest album as well as his greatest hits.

The festival is taking place over the last weekend in August 2026.

Tyler is headlining All Points East on Friday, 28th & Saturday, 29th August 2026.

Where is Tyler, The Creator at All Points East 2026?

This year is taking place in the festival's iconic home.

In the heart of East London, in Victoria Park.

The closest train stations are Mile End, Bethnal Green, and Hackney Wick.

How do you get tickets to Tyler, The Creator at All Points East?

Tickets are sure to sell out for this event, as Tyler is a very popular artist.

They went on sale on Wednesday, October 15th.

You are able to buy both one-day and two-day tickets, as well as VIP.

They are available from here.

Make sure you don’t miss out on the event of the summer.