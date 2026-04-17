Tyla & Zara Larsson full lyrics & meaning to ‘She Did It Again’

Tyla & Zara Larsson full lyrics & meaning to ‘She Did It Again’. Picture: Alamy & Getty

Tyla and Zara Larsson have teamed up for their highly anticipated collab, ‘She Did It Again’ - but what are they saying? Here are the full lyrics.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Tyla has collaborated with Zara Larsson on the hottest new track ‘She Did It Again’, but what are the lyrics?

The South African star has had a rapid career growth from her bursting onto the scene with the smash hit ‘Water’, which gained over 1.3 billion streams worldwide.

Meanwhile, Zara has been dominating the pop game with her latest 'Midnight Sun' era, and whilst on paper they didn't seem like a likely fusion, they've been a hit amongst fans.

Tyla & Zara Larrson. Picture: Getty Images

‘She Did It Again’ makes perfect sense, and the accompanying music video feels reminiscent of the iconic ‘Beautiful Liar’ featuring Beyoncé and Shakira.

The song is a sensual track with the expected amapiano inspiration, with both artists delivering on the vocals.

Here are the lyrics.

Full lyrics to ‘She Did It Again’ by Tyla & Zara Larsson

Tyla & Zara Larrson. Picture: Getty Images

[Intro]

Deep down you want me, I know you do

[Verse 1: Tyla]

I'm addictive, baby, what you want me to do?

Not a quick fix, one hit might ruin you

A blessing, a lesson you don't need to learn

When you're playing with fire, you're begging to find out

The hard way, part ways

For your sake, save her

The heartbreak, this is sweet chin music, this ain't Sade

[Pre-Chorus: Tyla]

No ordinary love, this is propane, no, it's not safe

Baby, this a dangerous game for you

Baby, this is all child's play to me

And I don't need you blaming me like

[Chorus: Tyla]

Uh-oh, uh-oh

Uh-oh, uh-oh, "She did it again"

Even when you feel like you can

You can't get me out of your head, I got you like

Uh-oh, uh-oh

Uh-oh, uh-oh, "She did it again"

Even when you feel like you can

You can't get me out of your head

[Post-Chorus]

I know deep down you want me, I know you do

Deep down you want me, I know you do

I know deep down you want me, I know you do

I know you do, I know you do

[Verse 2: Zara Larsson]

Put him in on his knees, not tryna tease

Oops, did it again like Britney, that's how it is

That's all I know, not like anyone you met before me, mm-mm

Keep it in the dark, keep secrets between you and I

You know I'm a star, don't fly too close to me, you'll fall

[Pre-Chorus: Zara Larsson]

And it's not safe, no, it's not safe

Baby, this a dangerous game for you

But baby, this is all child's play to me

And I don't need you blaming me like

[Chorus: Zara Larsson]

Uh-oh, uh-oh

Uh-oh, uh-oh, "She did it again"

Even when you feel like you can

You can't get me out of your head, I got you like

Uh-oh, uh-oh

Uh-oh, uh-oh, "She did it again"

Even when you feel like you can

You can't get me out of your head

[Post-Chorus]

I know deep down you want me, I know you do

Deep down you want me, I know you do

I know deep down you want me, I know you do

I know you do, I know you do

[Verse 3: Tyla]

I don't like a fiend, don't fiend, ease up

We are not a team, this is not FIFA

No replays, no wheel-ups

One of one, no reups

Got a body like a bottle, doesn't mean that you should spin the block

One night here have you telling lies

'Cause you can't tell her where you really are

My eyes on you, that's a scary sight

[Pre-Chorus: Tyla]

And it's not safe, no, it's not safe

Baby, this a dangerous game for you

Baby, this is all child's play to me

And I don't need you blaming me like

[Chorus: Tyla]

Uh-oh, uh-oh

Uh-oh, uh-oh, "She did it again"

Even when you feel like you can

You can't get me out of your head, I got you like

Uh-oh, uh-oh

Uh-oh, uh-oh, "She did it again"

Even when you feel like you can

You can't get me out of your head

[Post-Chorus]

I know deep down you want me, I know you do

Deep down you want me, I know you do

I know deep down you want me, I know you do

I know you do, I know you—

[Outro]

Know you deep, deep (Want), want, want (Want)

Know you deep, deep (Want), want, want (Want)

Deep down you— I know you— I know you—

Deep down you— I know you do

Know you deep, deep (Want), want, want (Want)

Know you deep, deep (Want), want, want (Want)

Deep down you— I know you— I know you—

Deep down you— I know you do