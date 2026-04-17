Tyla & Zara Larsson full lyrics & meaning to ‘She Did It Again’
17 April 2026, 17:00
Tyla and Zara Larsson have teamed up for their highly anticipated collab, ‘She Did It Again’ - but what are they saying? Here are the full lyrics.
Listen to this article
Tyla has collaborated with Zara Larsson on the hottest new track ‘She Did It Again’, but what are the lyrics?
The South African star has had a rapid career growth from her bursting onto the scene with the smash hit ‘Water’, which gained over 1.3 billion streams worldwide.
- Drake fans think ‘Iceman’ album delay is about Kendrick Lamar - here’s why
- Tyla shares what it’s been like bringing sister Sydney Seethal on tour
- Rihanna’s new album R9: Release date, genre & features revealed
Meanwhile, Zara has been dominating the pop game with her latest 'Midnight Sun' era, and whilst on paper they didn't seem like a likely fusion, they've been a hit amongst fans.
‘She Did It Again’ makes perfect sense, and the accompanying music video feels reminiscent of the iconic ‘Beautiful Liar’ featuring Beyoncé and Shakira.
The song is a sensual track with the expected amapiano inspiration, with both artists delivering on the vocals.
Here are the lyrics.
Full lyrics to ‘She Did It Again’ by Tyla & Zara Larsson
[Intro]
Deep down you want me, I know you do
[Verse 1: Tyla]
I'm addictive, baby, what you want me to do?
Not a quick fix, one hit might ruin you
A blessing, a lesson you don't need to learn
When you're playing with fire, you're begging to find out
The hard way, part ways
For your sake, save her
The heartbreak, this is sweet chin music, this ain't Sade
[Pre-Chorus: Tyla]
No ordinary love, this is propane, no, it's not safe
Baby, this a dangerous game for you
Baby, this is all child's play to me
And I don't need you blaming me like
[Chorus: Tyla]
Uh-oh, uh-oh
Uh-oh, uh-oh, "She did it again"
Even when you feel like you can
You can't get me out of your head, I got you like
Uh-oh, uh-oh
Uh-oh, uh-oh, "She did it again"
Even when you feel like you can
You can't get me out of your head
[Post-Chorus]
I know deep down you want me, I know you do
Deep down you want me, I know you do
I know deep down you want me, I know you do
I know you do, I know you do
[Verse 2: Zara Larsson]
Put him in on his knees, not tryna tease
Oops, did it again like Britney, that's how it is
That's all I know, not like anyone you met before me, mm-mm
Keep it in the dark, keep secrets between you and I
You know I'm a star, don't fly too close to me, you'll fall
[Pre-Chorus: Zara Larsson]
And it's not safe, no, it's not safe
Baby, this a dangerous game for you
But baby, this is all child's play to me
And I don't need you blaming me like
[Chorus: Zara Larsson]
Uh-oh, uh-oh
Uh-oh, uh-oh, "She did it again"
Even when you feel like you can
You can't get me out of your head, I got you like
Uh-oh, uh-oh
Uh-oh, uh-oh, "She did it again"
Even when you feel like you can
You can't get me out of your head
[Post-Chorus]
I know deep down you want me, I know you do
Deep down you want me, I know you do
I know deep down you want me, I know you do
I know you do, I know you do
[Verse 3: Tyla]
I don't like a fiend, don't fiend, ease up
We are not a team, this is not FIFA
No replays, no wheel-ups
One of one, no reups
Got a body like a bottle, doesn't mean that you should spin the block
One night here have you telling lies
'Cause you can't tell her where you really are
My eyes on you, that's a scary sight
[Pre-Chorus: Tyla]
And it's not safe, no, it's not safe
Baby, this a dangerous game for you
Baby, this is all child's play to me
And I don't need you blaming me like
[Chorus: Tyla]
Uh-oh, uh-oh
Uh-oh, uh-oh, "She did it again"
Even when you feel like you can
You can't get me out of your head, I got you like
Uh-oh, uh-oh
Uh-oh, uh-oh, "She did it again"
Even when you feel like you can
You can't get me out of your head
[Post-Chorus]
I know deep down you want me, I know you do
Deep down you want me, I know you do
I know deep down you want me, I know you do
I know you do, I know you—
[Outro]
Know you deep, deep (Want), want, want (Want)
Know you deep, deep (Want), want, want (Want)
Deep down you— I know you— I know you—
Deep down you— I know you do
Know you deep, deep (Want), want, want (Want)
Know you deep, deep (Want), want, want (Want)
Deep down you— I know you— I know you—
Deep down you— I know you do
Tyla - SHE DID IT AGAIN (Official Music Video) ft. Zara Larsson