Why are Tyla and Tiwa Savage beefing?

Why are Tyla and Tiwa Savage beefing? Picture: Getty Images

Tiwa Savage and Tyla got into it over the last week following a podcast interview and performance at The Global Citizen Festival – but what exactly happened? Why are the women beefing? Here are all the details.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tyla has blown up since her hit track ‘Water’, introducing the world to the music of South Africa, but there has been a lot of confusion and controversy around her labelling herself ‘coloured’, and now Tiwa Savage put her two-pence in.

The South African star rocked the stage at the Global Citizen Festival in New York on September 27th, alongside Ayra Star, Cardi B and Shakira.

Tyla at Global Citizen Festival. Picture: Getty Images

During her performance of her new track, ‘Mr. Media’, a song about her battle with her media representation, she threw subtle shade at Tiwa, after a feud was sparked last week.

But what happened?

Why are Tyla and Tiwa Savage beefing?

Tiwa Savage & Tyla beef. Picture: Getty Images

In response to Tiwa, Tyla said: “Sorry, I’m not sorry, eh!”

This comes following a viral interview clip with the ‘On The Low’ singer, released on 24th September, on The Breakfast Club.

The singer-songwriter was asked about the controversy Tyla had received, specifically from American audiences, in response to publicly labelling herself ‘coloured’, a word that holds a lot of historical significance in the US.

“I’M NOT SORRY” period Tyla!!!!!! She never sent anyone to apologize on her behalf #GlobalCitizenFestival #TYLAxGlobalCitizen pic.twitter.com/KqVVMupfl1 — WE JUST ARRIVED (@TheeAzanian) September 27, 2025

Tiwa said: “I don’t know, I feel like I felt for her a little bit, because she’s young and I don’t think she means to come across ‘like that’. “

She continued: “Where I’m from, when something like this happens, they say the elder will come and say on behalf of such and such we apologise. I feel like if that wasn’t communicated, I would like to say on behalf of that or her, we apologise, we didn’t mean it forgive us.”

This moment caused some ‘beef’ as some fans suggested the songwriter had no right to apologise on behalf of the ‘Jump singer.

Where is the laughing and joking here?



The fact remains that Tiwa Savage is NO position to be speaking on Tyla and South African’s history/identity… let alone be apologising for it! If she wants to twirl for Americans, she must leave Tyla out of it! pic.twitter.com/uc8bIZvVCr — TJ (@Amor_T_J) September 25, 2025

Fans argued Tiwa seemed to side with the haters in agreeing that Tyla labelling herself by her own culturally ‘correct’ term, coloured, was wrong, because of the American popular belief.

However, the Afrobeats superstar addressed it in her own way by saying she didn’t have anything to apologise for, in front of 60,000 people in the crowd, and the fans are loving it.

One fan commented: “I love her defiance so bad.”

Another said: “@TiwaSavage we are not sorry… neither is Tyla.”