7 August 2025, 17:44

Every Tyla song ever & when they were released. Picture: Getty Images and Instagram

Tyla has taken over the pop scene over the last two years, taking the industry by storm with her South African flavour – Ahead of her ‘WWP’ album drop, let’s take a look at tracks like ‘Water, ‘Jump’, and ‘Is It’, which have gotten her to where she is now.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Tyla is back with her latest mixtape release ‘WWP’, with tracks ‘Is It’, ‘Mr. Media’, and ‘Dynamite’ taking the charts by storm, her latest era was well and truly launched.

Her come-up has been so fast it has flown by in a blur, as they say, time flies when you’re having fun.

From walking the Victoria's Secret catwalk to becoming the youngest ever African artist to win a Grammy, she truly is leading the next generation of pop divas!

So, where did it all begin, and how did she get here? Here are all the details.

  1. Getting Late ft. Kooldrink – (2019)

    Getting Late
    Getting Late. Picture: Spotify

  2. Been Thinking (2023)

    Been Thinking
    Been Thinking. Picture: Spotify

  3. Girl Next Door ft. Ayra Starr (2023)

    Girl Next Door
    Girl Next Door. Picture: Spotify

  4. TYLA album (2024)

    Tyla Album
    Tyla Album. Picture: Spotify

    1. Intro feat Kelvin Momo

    2. Safer

    3. Water - (originally released in 2023)

    4. Truth or Dare

    5. No.1 feat Tems

    6. Breathe Me

    7. Butterflies

    8. On & On

    9. Jump feat Gunna & Skillibeng

    10. Art

    11. On My Body feat. Becky G

    12. Priorities

    13. To Last

    14. Water Remix feat. Travis Scott

  5. TYLA Deluxe (2024)

    Tyla Deluxe
    Tyla Deluxe. Picture: Spotify

    1. SHAKE AH (ft. Tony Duardo, Optimist Music ZA, Ez Maestro)

    2. PUSH 2 START

    3. BACK to YOU

  6. Tears (2024)

    Tears
    Tears. Picture: Spotify

  7. WWP (We Wanna Party) (2025)

    WWP
    WWP. Picture: Spotify

    1. DYNAMITE

    2. MR. MEDIA (ft. Wizkid)

    3. IS IT

    4. BLISS

