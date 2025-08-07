Every Tyla song ever & when they were released

Every Tyla song ever & when they were released. Picture: Getty Images and Instagram

Tyla has taken over the pop scene over the last two years, taking the industry by storm with her South African flavour – Ahead of her ‘WWP’ album drop, let’s take a look at tracks like ‘Water, ‘Jump’, and ‘Is It’, which have gotten her to where she is now.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Tyla is back with her latest mixtape release ‘WWP’, with tracks ‘Is It’, ‘Mr. Media’, and ‘Dynamite’ taking the charts by storm, her latest era was well and truly launched.

Her come-up has been so fast it has flown by in a blur, as they say, time flies when you’re having fun.

From walking the Victoria's Secret catwalk to becoming the youngest ever African artist to win a Grammy, she truly is leading the next generation of pop divas!

So, where did it all begin, and how did she get here? Here are all the details.