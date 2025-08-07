Every Tyla song ever & when they were released
Tyla has taken over the pop scene over the last two years, taking the industry by storm with her South African flavour – Ahead of her ‘WWP’ album drop, let’s take a look at tracks like ‘Water, ‘Jump’, and ‘Is It’, which have gotten her to where she is now.
Tyla is back with her latest mixtape release ‘WWP’, with tracks ‘Is It’, ‘Mr. Media’, and ‘Dynamite’ taking the charts by storm, her latest era was well and truly launched.
Her come-up has been so fast it has flown by in a blur, as they say, time flies when you’re having fun.
From walking the Victoria's Secret catwalk to becoming the youngest ever African artist to win a Grammy, she truly is leading the next generation of pop divas!
So, where did it all begin, and how did she get here? Here are all the details.
Getting Late ft. Kooldrink – (2019)
Been Thinking (2023)
Girl Next Door ft. Ayra Starr (2023)
TYLA album (2024)
1. Intro feat Kelvin Momo
2. Safer
3. Water - (originally released in 2023)
4. Truth or Dare
5. No.1 feat Tems
6. Breathe Me
7. Butterflies
8. On & On
9. Jump feat Gunna & Skillibeng
10. Art
11. On My Body feat. Becky G
12. Priorities
13. To Last
14. Water Remix feat. Travis Scott
TYLA Deluxe (2024)
1. SHAKE AH (ft. Tony Duardo, Optimist Music ZA, Ez Maestro)
2. PUSH 2 START
3. BACK to YOU
Tears (2024)
WWP (We Wanna Party) (2025)
1. DYNAMITE
2. MR. MEDIA (ft. Wizkid)
3. IS IT
4. BLISS
