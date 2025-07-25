Exclusive

Tyla shares what it’s been like bringing sister Sydney Seethal on tour

25 July 2025, 08:30 | Updated: 25 July 2025, 09:39

Tyla shares what it’s been like bringing sister Sydney Seethal on tour. Picture: Alamy

Tyla joined Capital XTRA Breakfast with Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie this week to discuss her newest releases, ‘Dynamite’, ‘Is It’, and ‘Mr Media’. She’s had a hell of a year and parties are part of the reason! She opened up about her family and their love for it.

Tyla, the superstar who has been taking over the globe with her Amapiano-style music over the last few years, sat down with Capital XTRA Breakfast’s Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie to talk about her latest releases, ‘Is It’, ‘Dynamite’, and ‘Mr. Media’, but disclosed that her love for partying is a birthright!

Discussing her whirlwind of a year, where she hosted the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards as well as strutting her stuff on the Victoria’s Secret catwalk, she opened up about how much fun she is truly having.

Tyla
Tyla. Picture: Alamy

We’ve all seen the diva breaking it down, whether it’s on stage or in the club, creating a sense of fomo amongst fans.

When asked what kind of party is a Tyla party, she said: “Loud, very loud, you’re gonna go home with ringing ears, dancing lots of dancing.”

Touring the world with her sister Sydney Seethal and family, they’ve been having a time!

Tyla and her sister Sydney Seethal
Tyla and her sister Sydney Seethal. Picture: Instagram via@sydneyseethal

She said: “We’ve been having fun…we’ve been naughty! My parents don’t know half the things we’ve been up to.

She shared just how happy she is to be able to share the high life with her whole family, but it seems her parents would have been having a time either way!

Tyla said: “My parents love a good time, my parents are not old-type parents, my parents are lit, they lit.”

The 'Water' singer goes on to explain that that has always been the case, even before fame.

she said: “They also love us throwing parties at the house…they love going out with us. [They say] we won’t bother, we’ll have our own section. They’re on the same vibe.”

So, it’s good to know we made the right girl famous so she can keep her family partying forever!

You can watch the full interview here on Global Player, to hear her talk more about making new music, being slimed at the Kids Choice Awards, as well as watch her struggling to rank her bangers!

Tyla on Capital XTRA Breakfast
Tyla on Capital XTRA Breakfast. Picture: Global

